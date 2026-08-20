Ricebirds Hold Kickoff
The Stuttgart Ricebirds held their annual kickoff last week. They introduced all the football players, the cheerleaders, volleyball players and band members. The stands were pretty full of fans watching as they held a jr. high scrimmage, a 10th and 11th grade scrimmage and full high school scrimmage.
The Ricebirds are looking forward to another good season. They will play a scrimmage game against Jacksonville on the 18th and begin the regular season on August 28, in Lonoke.
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