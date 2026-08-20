Duncan Signs with UAM
Dagan Duncan, 2026 Stuttgart honor graduate , recently committed and signed with the University of Arkansas at Monticello to continue his academic and athletic career as a left handed pitcher.
UAM is a Division II school and is a member of the Great American Conference. (GAC)
While a crowd looked on, Duncan thanked his coaches ,family, teammates and God for helping him reach his goals.
We wish Dagan the best of luck.
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