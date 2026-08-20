Rotary Hears about Life Coaching
Bill Reed
Bill Reed, former Director of Communications for Riceland Foods, and Founder of Navigation Strategies, a professional career and life coach, spoke to the Stuttgart Rotary Club last Tuesday.
Reed spoke on the difference between counseling and coaching. He said Navigation Strategies is a professional coaching firm providing career, life and organizational coaching for men.
Their mission is to help every man become the man he was created to be and do those things he was created to do.
Reed spoke on the difference between counseling and coaching. Counseling can be a negative and dealing with it is prescriptive (meaning prescribing medicines). Whereas Coaching is positive psychology. Some of the pros are it is non-judgmental, strictly confidential,secure records, many conflicts of interest, clear responsibilities and they understand their responsibility.
Coaching is about knowing the client. The coaching concept is Biblical from Ephesians 2:10.
They have offices in North Little Rock and Little Rock. Their fees are on a sliding scale.
The Stuttgart Rotary Club meets each Tuesday at noon, at the Stuttgart Country Club.
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