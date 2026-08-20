Police Department Issues Statement on Shooting
On August 16, officers were notified of an individual who had arrived at the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officers responded to the hospital, where the suspect was also present. Statements were obtained from all parties involved, and the suspect was taken into custody.
This remains an active and ongoing investigation. At this time, there is no threat to the public.
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