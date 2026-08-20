Grand Prairie Quilt Society Meets
The Grand Prairie Quilt Society met August 12, 2026 at First Christian Church's fellowship hall, Stuttgart, with 7 members present. Shelley opened the meeting with the Thought for the Day, "Don't let anyone talk you out of that 30-minute sewing project. Those 2 hours could be the most enjoyable 6 hours you've ever spent sewing. The July minutes and treasurer's report were given. August Happy Birthday greetings were extended to Jean and Vivian.
Old Business: The field trip to Marshall's in Batesville has been postponed until cooler weather this Fall. Shelley delivered the baby blankets to Hope of the Delta in Pine Bluff, They were very excited to get them. They said to thank the group and that they are very much appreciated.
The Pine Bluff quilt club will have their quilt show at the Pine Bluff Nature Center on Saturday, September 12....if you are interested in attending, call Shelley.
New Business: Shelley will bring the Walker Tote Bag pattern to the next meeting which will be a Sit 'n Sew. We will work on them during the afternoon session.
Show and Share:
Glenda had a cute crumb quilt she made for her dog, Sugar, to catch the drips from her water bowl. Every dog should be so fortunate as to have their own quilt mat. She said Sugar likes it very much.
Sherrye showed a lovely Pinwheel quilt she made for her daughter. She also hot pressed a lovely poem onto the back of the quilt....something her daughter will treasure for a lifetime.
Everyone had lots of fun sorting through the treasure table of fabric remnants. We all found something to complete that special project....what we can't use will go to Goodwill so others can also find that special treasure for a project.
Members were reminded to bring those 1lb bags of dry beans for the ICCM Food Bank.
The next meeting will be a Sit 'n Sew on September 9th. Come bring your sack lunch and your project and join us. Remember, we will be making the Walker Tote bags next month.
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