Calling aspiring farmers: UADA Farm School program open for applications
Fast Facts
- Farm School part of UADA’s Center for Arkansas Farms and Foods
- Nine-month program begins in mid-February 2027; application deadline is Sept. 30
- Classes focus on developing knowledge, skills, hands-on experience
- CAFF Farm Stand opened July 16, open Thursdays through Sept. 3
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Center for Arkansas Farms and Food recently opened applications for its 2027 class of Farm School, a nine-month program that provides foundational knowledge, skills and hands-on experience to aspiring specialty crop farmers.
FARM SCHOOL — Applications are open for the 2027 Farm School until Sept. 3. The 2026 class is selling produce at a farm stand on the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville campus on Thursdays. (UADA photo)
The Farm School is designed for beginning farmers of fruits, vegetables, flowers and herbs with sales at local and regional markets.
Starting in February 2027 and going through November, Farm School students will meet 16 hours per week, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The application deadline is Sept. 30, 2026. Scholarships are available for those who qualify for assistance.
Learn more and apply at LearnToFarm.org.
Farm School was created to help strengthen local food systems, said Heather Friedrich, director of the Center for Arkansas Farms and Food. According to the National Agricultural Statistics Service, the average age of Arkansas farmers is 57. Also, 70 percent of America’s farmland expected to change ownership in the next 20 years, she added.
“We need farmers at the very core of building our food system,” Friedrich said. “We can’t build on the other aspects of our food system if we don’t have farmers.”
Although no formal farming experience is necessary for Farm School, Friedrich said applicants are encouraged to have worked or volunteered on a farm.
Classroom and field instruction is led by educators with several years of experience in commercial farming. Guest instructors include local farmers and resource providers, as well as scientists with the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture.
The Center for Arkansas Farms and Food supports local food entrepreneurs and increases small farm viability through experiential learning. It is part of the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the Division of Agriculture.
To the farm stand
As part of Farm School, students operate a farm stand with fresh produce they grew at the teaching farm.
The 2026 class opened its farm stand on July 16 at the Arkansas Union Mall on the University of Arkansas Fayetteville campus. The stand is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays through Sept. 3, with most dates at the Union Mall and Aug. 13 and Aug. 20 on Old Main Lawn.
“It’s a really great opportunity for our aspiring farmers,” Friedrich said. “They get experience with the public, and it helps raise money for our incoming students who need financial assistance.”
To learn more about ag and food research in Arkansas, visit aaes.uada.edu. Follow the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station on LinkedIn and sign up for our monthly newsletter, the Arkansas Agricultural Research Report. To learn more about the Division of Agriculture, visit uada.edu. To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact your local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit uaex.uada.edu.
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