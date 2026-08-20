USACE Holds Ribbon Cutting
Way down in South Arkansas County, a ribbon cutting was held last week for the completion of an USACE (United States Army Corps. of Engineers) project that came in under budget and ahead of schedule. The project was named the Three Rivers Project.
While a group of about 50 people looking on, two Blackhawk helicopters with dignitaries Sen. John Boozman, Congressman Rick Crawford and Under Secretary of the Army, Civil Works, Adam Telle aboard, landed in a field where the project was built. The project helped stop the natural occurrence of the White, Arkansas and Mississippi rivers from joining. It is vital to the McClellan-Kerr Navigation System that covers 445 miles of waterways for these rivers not to join. This project will give protection from flooding when the rivers rise. Barges being pushed down the river carry crops, commodities, and other products and are seen as the cheapest form of transportation for these goods. One barge alone can carry what it would take 50 to 60 tractor trailers to carry.
This project was years in the making and shows what can happen when the government works together in an effort to do what is best for the country.
Col. Tom Allard welcomed everyone and introduced the dignitaries and all the members of the USACE who were present and thanked them for all the hard work that went into the project.
Adam Tulle, Under Secretary of the Army said he was thankful and honored to be in Arkansas for this event. He told a story of when he worked for Sen. Boozman, how the staff has to go through thousands of papers in a bill. He was having problems with his eyes and he had gotten new contacts and 36 hours later, Boozman told him he needed to take his new contacts out.
“He delivers a personal touch and Arkansans are lucky to have him representing it.” Telle said.
‘We have this wonderful river that runs through our country, and we are lucky that our forefathers were able to see how we would need the water infrastructure for the future. Early on in the founding of our country when we needed to work on an engineering project they called on the French. President Jefferson asked West Point College to send their engineers to help with the infrastructure. He sent Lewis and Clark, who were the first engineers of our country.”
He praised the Little Rock District of the USACE for all their hard work with the water infrastructure. Telle said it had been overlooked for too long.
The last thing he talked about was the anniversary of the 1927 flood. “We risk it being forgotten if we don’t make a point to remember the 1927 flood and the 1928 flood plan caused after the flood. Thank you for letting me be a part of this success story.” said Telle.
Sen. John Boozman said he was pleased to be here on behalf of him and Sen. Tom Cotton. He thanked Congressman Rick Crawford for his work on getting this done. He went on to say that this project wasn’t about Democrats and Republicans, it was about working together and putting the taxpayers money to good use.
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