MUSEUM AND ARTS CENTER WELCOME NEW PAINTING
We receive inquiries weekly regarding potential artifact donations. Because space and funding are limited, we give each inquiry serious consideration with regards to historical relevance, exhibition potential, and mission alliance. When we received a call earlier in the summer asking if we may be interested in accepting a canvas painted by Pete Finken, we were thrilled.
Mr. Finken was a Germany immigrant, arriving in the US in 1907. Settling initially in Little Rock and working for the Missouri-Pacific Railroad, he and his wife, Clara Keller Finken, moved to Stuttgart in 1922 at the encouragement of her brother. Trained as an engineer and machinist, he worked for Layne Arkansas for 25 years. Yet, he never lost his love of painting first learned in his home country.
He painted countless works of art, including a 48-painting series titled, “Clue to the Life Eternal.” Many of those paintings are still displayed in Stuttgart churches. He also painted backdrops for the Duck Calling Contest and St. John’s sunrise Easter service, as well as numerous landscapes and portraits.
Mr. and Mrs. William Ottenad commissioned a painting in 1963 for his office in St. Louis. The former Dolores Abel, Mrs. Ottenad was born and raised on the Grand Prairie, graduating from Stuttgart High School in 1948. The painting, “The Quapaw Trail,” hung in Mr. Ottenad’s CPA practice until his retirement and in their home afterwards. This loving couple passed away last October, only four days apart.
At the recommendation of Mrs. Ottenad’s brother, their children offered this painting to us. We are thrilled to receive this honor and to share it with our community, especially our friends at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie.
Pete Finken was not only an artist, but he was instrumental in founding the Brush and Palette Guild of Arkansas County, the Arkansas County Arts Festival, and the Grand Prairie Arts Council. He shared his love of art by teaching many others to paint. His dream of opening the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie came to fruition in 1982, 14 years after his passing. He is also one of the subjects in our special America250 exhibit, “Rooted on the Grand Prairie.”
We invite the public to join us Thursday, August 20 at 5:30pm for a reception honoring this donation and co-hosted by the Arts Center. Our special guest will be Ed Abel, Mrs. Ottenad’s brother, who will share a little about his sister and their family, and will reveal the painting at 6pm.
The reception will be held at the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie, 921 E. 4th St., where the painting will be displayed for the coming weeks. It will then move for temporary exhibition to the Arts Center in honor of Mr. Finken and his contributions to them.
For questions or to RSVP, we are happy to take your calls at 870-673-7001.
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