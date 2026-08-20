Honoring Bill Shrum
Bill Shrum was well known in Arkansas County. He meant a lot to a whole lot of people. August 20 would have been his birthday. To honor him, his “daughter” LaTaaka Harvey, who oversees the William Shrum Memorial Journalism Scholarship fund, is asking the community to continue to honor Bill and donate to his Scholarship Fund for future journalism students who graduate from Arkansas County.
If you wish to donate in memory and honor of Bill, donations may be mailed to Attn: Bill Shrum Scholarship, P.O. Box 524 Stuttgart, Ar 72160. Donations may also be by PayPal at paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/5564576.
If you wish to donate in memory and honor of Bill, donations may be mailed to Attn: Bill Shrum Scholarship, P.O. Box 524 Stuttgart, Ar 72160. Donations may also be by PayPal at paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/5564576.
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