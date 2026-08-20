The Morning Rush at the Coffee Shop
Every morning, it happens almost like clockwork.
The line begins forming before the sun has fully settled into the day. Some people are dressed in scrubs. Others wear work boots. A few are headed to classrooms, offices, construction sites, or factories. Some have only a few minutes to spare before punching a time clock.
They all have one thing in common.
They're headed somewhere that matters.
For a few brief moments, they gather in one place.
The coffee shop.
Most people are there for the coffee.
At least that's what they think.
But if you stand back and watch, you'll notice something else brewing.
Someone holds the door for a stranger.
A familiar face calls another customer by name.
The cashier remembers exactly how someone takes their coffee.
Two people who haven't seen each other in weeks catch up in less than sixty seconds before heading in opposite directions.
Someone laughs.
Someone sighs.
Someone quietly says, "Have a good day."
Then, almost as quickly as they arrived, they're gone.
The parking lot empties.
The town scatters.
And another workday begins.
I've come to believe those few minutes matter more than we realize.
They remind us that we're not traveling through life alone.
Even in a world where so much happens through screens, we still long for simple human connection.
A smile.
A greeting.
Someone who notices when we haven't been around for a few days.
Community isn't always built during grand celebrations or special events.
Sometimes it's built while standing in line waiting for coffee.
Those small interactions become threads that quietly weave people together.
The teacher encouraging a student.
The nurse beginning another shift.
The mechanic opening the garage.
The farmer checking the fields.
The delivery driver mapping another route.
The city employee heading out before the heat of the day.
The business owner unlocking another door.
Different destinations.
One shared purpose.
Serving others.
We often talk about changing the world.
But maybe changing the world begins with changing someone's morning.
A kind word.
A genuine smile.
Remembering a name.
Offering encouragement before someone walks into a difficult meeting, a hospital room, a classroom, or another long shift.
We may never know what another person is carrying.
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