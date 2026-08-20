“Every Now and Then”
I guess it’s time to say it and hope it’ll not fall on deaf ears.
“Every now and then.”
Yes, every now and then I’d love to hear one of the good, ‘ole Gospel Hymns of Faith sung in its entirety on Sunday morning: you know, the way it was written and not just a jazzed-up version attached to a contemporary praise song.
Now, I know this may sound like a disgruntled, “old” saint who finds it hard to change with the times. But, let me assure you that (hopefully) it’s not—for there are a number of newer songs that bless me (e.g., Cece Winans’ “The Goodness of God”).
However, I’ve got to believe worship leaders would be surprised if one Sunday morning they led us in “The Old Rugged Cross,” “It Is Well With My Soul,” “A Mighty Fortress Is Our God,” “Blessed Assurance” or “The Way of the Cross Leads Home” as they were written.
Yes, I think they’d suddenly hear all of us who are over 50 singing heartily in four-part harmony: not as a protest, but as an expression of how those songs are part of our spiritual fiber.
Look at it this (just being honest with you):
Those folks who cut their spiritual teeth on the above-mentioned songs—or the old, orange, paperback “Heavenly Highway Hymnal”—so often feel left out in worship when all we sing are the new, contemporary songs of praise.
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It’s almost like we’ve become a spectator, not a participant: and, if we wanted to, we could be left feeling like we’ve been put out to pasture because we’ve “served our time.” However, if the truth be known, even now it’s likely that the “old grayheads” in a church are the primary supporters financially.
Again, that’s not a reason to “throw us a bone every now-and-then;” however, including those old Hymns of Faith would include us in worship and invite us to join in.
So, why am I saying this and even writing a column about it?
Simply because I know pastors and ministers of worship are too often criticized by church members for sermons that are too long or short. . .music that’s too loud or too soft and slow. . .always asking for money, etc.
Yes, I’ve “been there, done that” after 40 years of pastoral ministry: and I know all, too well, those barbed words of criticism coming from a disgruntled member whom Jesus Himself couldn’t please!
But, again, hopefully, I’m not one of them; I’m simply raising a concern that hopefully won’t fall on deaf ears. And, maybe, just maybe, we could see a more blended type of worship where everyone can participate, not just those who don’t mind standing 45 minutes with closed eyes and outstretched hands.
So, to any pastors or worship leaders reading this column, let me ask you to pray about this. Think about how those old Hymns of Faith so often sprang from the “pathos” of personal experience (e.g. “It Is Well With My Soul”)—and were definitely rooted in Scripture.
In other words, see the old hymns as springing from deep within the heart, while a lot of the praise songs arise from the head: lacking the depth of the old ones.
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Yes, it could be singing songs like “The Old Rugged Cross,” “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross” and “Jesus Paid It All” might remind us of what it cost for our Salvation. This, in turn, would then help soften the heart for the pastor’s message: particularly if songs like “I Surrender All,” “Just As I Am” or “Have Thine Own Way” was sung during the invitation.
Anyway, thought I’d share those thoughts with you. In fact, I’d love it this Sunday if they suddenly started singing “I’ll Fly Away” or “Have A Little Talk With Jesus” for the call to worship! Why, I’d think I’d died and gone to Heaven! Glory!!
Oh, one final word: if we’re going to spend all eternity together in Heaven, then we need to learn to better worship together here on earth. That way one part of the Family doesn’t have to lose while another part wins. Amen and amen.
Thank You, Jesus.
(NOTE: If you’d like to contact Bro. Tom or receive his daily devotional, entitled “Morning Manna,” you can e-mail him at pressingon@hotmail.com).
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