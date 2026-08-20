UAM’s Campus-Within-a-Campus Initiative Expands Across Arkansas
MONTICELLO, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) continues to transform higher education in Arkansas through an innovative campus-within-a-campus model that is redefining how rural students earn bachelor’s degrees while creating lasting economic benefits for communities across the state.
What began in 2023 as a single partnership has rapidly evolved into a statewide initiative spanning nine community college partners, creating one of Arkansas’ most significant higher education collaborations. The model provides students with the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree from UAM while remaining on their local community college campus, removing many of the financial, geographic and personal barriers that have historically prevented students from completing a four-year degree.
For rural Arkansas, the initiative represents a transformational investment, not only in students but also in the future workforce and economic vitality of communities throughout the state.
“The campus-within-a-campus model represents one of the most significant innovations in higher education access in Arkansas,” said Dr. Peggy Doss, chancellor of UAM. “For many students, relocating to pursue a bachelor’s degree is simply not an option. By bringing the university to students rather than requiring students to come to the university, we are creating opportunities that change lives, strengthen communities and support the state’s workforce needs.”
A Model Built Around Students
The campus-within-a-campus model allows students to complete associate degree requirements through their local community college before seamlessly transitioning into UAM bachelor’s degree program without leaving their community college campus. Students remain close to their families, continue working if needed and receive services from both institutions throughout their educational journey.
Current degree offerings include a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education K-6, a Bachelor of Business Administration in general business, a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies, a Bachelor of Science in computer information systems and a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
By the spring 2027 semester, each partner campus plans to offer anywhere from one to four bachelor’s programs, and the variety of offerings is growing each year.
Rapid Growth Across Arkansas
The initiative was launched in fall 2023 through a partnership with National Park College in Hot Springs and has quickly demonstrated remarkable success and a demand for additional community colleges to participate.
The University of Arkansas East Arkansas Community College joined UAM’s campus-within-a-campus model in 2025, and 2026 saw an average of one institution join the partnership every month, including Cossatot Community College of the University of Arkansas, North Arkansas College of the University of Arkansas, Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas, the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville, the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton, the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope-Texarkana and the University of Arkansas Community College at Rich Mountain.
The strategic locations of these institutions extend opportunities across every region of Arkansas.
Chris Thomason, vice president for Strategic and Community College Partnerships at the University of Arkansas System, highlighted the incredible impact of the program, stating, “The University of Arkansas at Monticello has changed the landscape of student access and educational opportunity through the creation of its campus-within-a-campus locations. This first-of-its-kind model is bringing high-demand degree programs home to students on their community college campuses at a cost, quality and design that allows students to receive an education with tremendous career opportunities in their region while helping Arkansas grow and retain our essential talent right here at home.”
An Outstanding Return on Investment
Beyond expanding access, the campus-within-a-campus model is producing an exceptional return on investment for students, families, employers and the state of Arkansas.
Students dramatically reduce the total cost of earning a bachelor’s degree by completing their first two years at their local community college, remaining in their home communities and avoiding many of the expenses associated with relocating. Every eligible student participating in the program also receives a $3,000-per-semester scholarship from UAM, making the pathway among the most affordable bachelor’s degree options available in Arkansas.
For employers and communities, the return on investment is equally significant.
Instead of losing talented students to other areas of the state, communities retain future teachers, nurses, business professionals and technology specialists who are far more likely to build their careers where they pursued their education. This creates sustainable workforce pipelines that directly support local school districts, hospitals, businesses and industries while strengthening regional economies.
The initiative also offers cost savings by leveraging existing community college facilities, creating an efficient model that expands educational opportunities.
Building Arkansas’ Workforce
As the partnerships have expanded, so has the focus on workforce needs. The initiative aligns with Arkansas’ statewide goals of increasing educational attainment, strengthening workforce development and expanding economic opportunity through higher education.
While originally emphasizing business education, the programs of study have grown to include teacher preparation, nursing and computer information systems, fields facing critical workforce shortages throughout Arkansas.
“Workforce development is economic development,” Dr. Doss explained. “When communities have access to a well-educated workforce, businesses can grow, industries can expand and families have greater opportunities to prosper. This initiative is helping to ensure that every region of Arkansas has access to the talent needed for long-term economic success.”
Early Success and Continued Growth
Since the first bachelor’s programs launched, more than 90 students have enrolled in the campus-within-a-campus model, with nearly 45 graduates already earning both an associate degree from their community college and a bachelor’s degree from UAM.
Those numbers are expected to increase substantially as newer partner campuses launch programs during the fall 2026 and spring 2027 semesters.
The success of the campus-within-a-campus model is built upon the close collaboration between UAM and each community college partner. Faculty and staff from both institutions work together to provide face-to-face instruction, high-flex course delivery, academic advising, tutoring, faculty mentoring, financial aid assistance, library resources, career counseling and student success services. This integrated support system creates a seamless educational experience and ensures students have access to the same quality resources and support available to students attending classes on UAM’s main campus.
Transforming Rural Access to Higher Education
As enrollment continues to grow, the campus-within-a-campus model is gaining recognition as an initiative for rural higher education innovation, creating a true “start here, finish here” pathway to bachelor’s degree completion.
Students are able to build relationships with faculty and staff from both institutions while remaining connected to their families, employers and communities. By combining the strengths of Arkansas’ community colleges with the academic excellence and student support services of UAM, the partnership creates an educational experience that is affordable, accessible and designed for student success.
“At its core, this initiative is about opportunity,” Dr. Doss said. “It is about ensuring that where a student lives does not determine how far they can go. Together with our community college partners, we are building a stronger Arkansas by creating pathways to bachelor’s degrees and meaningful careers.”
She added, “The campus-within-a-campus model is among one of the most important economic development efforts UAM has undertaken. We are not simply awarding degrees. We are creating teachers for rural schools, nurses for rural hospitals, managers for local businesses and leaders for communities throughout Arkansas. The long-term return on investment will be measured in stronger communities, stronger employers and a stronger Arkansas.”
As the network of partnerships continues to expand, UAM and its community college partners are demonstrating that innovation in higher education can simultaneously improve educational attainment, strengthen the workforce, grow regional economies and ensure that students, regardless of where they live, have access to an affordable, high-quality bachelor’s degree close to home.
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