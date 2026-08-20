Fall Scholarships Available for Single Parents in Arkansas County
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Aug. 3, 2026) — Single parents in Arkansas County have until Sept. 1 to apply for Fall 2026 scholarships from the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF).
Awards range from $400 to $1,600 and are available to eligible students pursuing an associate degree, bachelor's degree, professional certificate, or skilled-trade program. Applications opened Aug. 1 at aspsf.org/scholarships.
In Arkansas County, ASPSF has awarded one $1,600 scholarship to Karmen Sanak of Stuttgart. She is a radiography major at Baptist Health College:
"Trying to balance school and life [can be] tough with a child, working, and driving an hour there and back each day. [This scholarship program] has inspired me to keep going due to hearing stories from speakers at the award ceremonies. I no longer believe what other people say about younger parents going through school, because it is possible. These stories from private speakers have influenced me so much to keep going."=
For many single parents, earning a degree means balancing classes with full-time work, raising children, arranging transportation, and finding reliable child care. ASPSF pairs flexible scholarship funding with mentorship, career guidance, workshops, and connections to local resources so parents have support throughout their educational journey.
Scholarships help parents prepare for the skilled careers that local employers need, strengthening both family financial stability and the workforce that keeps Southeast Arkansas growing.
"All parents deserve the opportunity to build a better future through education," ASPSF CEO Jenn Morehead said. "When we remove barriers to earning a degree or workforce credential, families, employers, and communities all benefit."
Who Can Apply
Applicants must:
-
Be a single parent.
- Live in an eligible Arkansas county or Bowie County, Texas.
- Hold a high school diploma or GED.
- Be pursuing an associate degree, bachelor's degree, professional certificate, or skilled-trade program.
- Be enrolled in at least one three-credit-hour course.
- Maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA.
- Meet income eligibility guidelines and other program requirements.
Both new and returning applicants are encouraged to apply before the Sept. 1 deadline. Complete eligibility requirements and the online application are available at aspsf.org/scholarships.
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