Dawn’s Delights
School has started and it is still HOT! Hopefully all your kids have started back and are having good school days! Pretty soon, the Ricebirds, as well as, the Dragons will be playing football and everyone’s Friday nights will be spent supporting the teams. We will start our Players of the Week spotlights each week after the football games.
I have spent the last several days watching my grands while their mom is at a conference, and dad is harvesting rice. Luckily he is pausing for a couple days which will help me to go to city council on Tuesday night.
I have been passing out our Bestie Awards to the winners along with Sabrina Rodgers, our DeWitt sales rep and reporter. If we haven’t delivered yours, give us a call and we will!
I attended the Three Rivers Project ribbon cutting down past Tichnor last week, and I must say, I was very impressed with the Corps of Engineers who handled it. Not only did they finish 20 months ahead of schedule, but also 330,000,000 under budget! This was a government project and you know they never come in under budget and early! You can watch the speakers at the ribbon cutting by going to the Era-Enterprise Facebook page.
Until next time…
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