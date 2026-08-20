Ask Dr Faye
Anonymous Question: DrFaye, I have been dealing with health concerns, and my energy is low. I still want to work toward my goals, but I feel behind. What can I do?
Answer: Your pace does not cancel your purpose. A healing season requires a different strategy, not shame.
Redefine Progress: A small step still moves you forward.
Honor Your Body: Include rest, medical care, nourishment, and recovery in your plans.
Choose One Win: Complete one meaningful task each day instead of overwhelming yourself with a long list.
Release the Guilt: Your value is not measured by how much you produce.
Please consult a qualified healthcare professional when fatigue, pain, or other symptoms continue or worsen.
Many people in our communities continue serving while privately managing health concerns. Give yourself the same compassion you would offer them.
Transformation Thought: Healing is not delaying your future. Healing is part of preparing for it.
Readers may submit anonymous questions at AskDrFaye.com.
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DrFaye
Pastor Coach™ | Author | Speaker | Host of Around Town with DrFaye
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