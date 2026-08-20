Aperture
Everyone's journey is different,
Some have support, some do not—
You're not behind for being in a hard spot.
As a teenager, your view is limited,
You may see many teenagers driving,
On expensive vacations, or doing something you're not—
But feeling behind is normal,
You may be in poverty, while they're not—
Or in an overall difficult spot.
But as you get older, your lens expands,
You may be in the same position as some of your friends—
Or you may be the one supporting them from the stands.
Just like a photographer adjusting their lens— adjust yours.
Your position in life isn't permanent—
Even if your friends don't understand your struggles.
You still have so much life to live—
Your life has only just begun.
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
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