SADIE MAE BREEDLOVE LOVE
August 20, 2026
Sadie Mae Breedlove Love, 92, of DeWitt, AR transitioned Sunday, May 17, 2026. She was born October 23,1933 in Sherrill, AR to the late Verdia (Jefferson) and Olin Breedlove, Sr. At an early age Sadie accepted Christ and became a member of New Hope A.M.E. Church in Sherrill, AR.
Sadie attended Jefferson County, AR public schools graduating from Merrill High School in Pine Bluff, AR. She later graduated from Arkansas AM&N College (now UAPB) in Pine Bluff, AR with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Elementary Education. She completed additional studies in Library Science at UAPB. After graduation Sadie married Sterling Love, who was a Biology Teacher at Immanuel High School in Arkansas County, AR. They raised their Family of three children -- Dwight, Felisha and Monica in DeWitt AR.
Sadie taught at Immanuel High School in Arkansas County; Mildred Jackson Elementary in Hughes, AR; Biscoe Center School in Biscoe, AR; DeWitt Key School, and retired after many years at DeWitt Westside Elementary School as Librarian.
Her hobbies and interests included being a founding member of the DeWitt Ward #1 Beautification club, a member of the DeWitt Master Gardeners club, and a member of the Annie B. Gillam Chapter #420 of the Order of the Eastern Star for many years. She wrote a weekly column for the DeWitt Era Enterprise Newspaper that provided updates on area Residents and events. She also served as Sunday School Teacher and Church Secretary/ Trustee at Bethel A.M.E. Church in Gillett, AR for over 40 years. Sadie made it her mission to visit sick Friends and Neighbors in the community to lift their spirits.
Sadie loved gardening and grew many varieties of flowers and plants both indoors and in her yard. She especially enjoyed growing herbs and vegetables in her backyard garden. She was an avid cook and baker. She had a talent for combining ingredients to create unique recipes. She delighted Friends, Neighbors, Church members, and Relatives with desserts she brought to Community and Family gatherings. Sadie also loved and excelled at making crafts – especially decorations with country and farm themes.
Sadie was preceded in death by her Husband Sterling in December 2025; her Parents Verdia and Olin Breedlove Sr.; and her Siblings Juanita “Villa” Hale, Condorous Sr. “Doe”, Elzadie Ingram, Olin Jr., Alvin, Barbara Jean Butler, Elverdis”Billy”, Ezell, and Glenda Faye.
She is survived by three children: Dwight Love of Fort Lauderdale, FL; Felisha Love Jones (Lorenzo) of McComb, MI; and Monica Love (Randy Johnson) of Frisco, TX; two Grandchildren: Lea Love Jones and Ella Love Johnson; one Brother Charles Breedlove (Vicki) of North Little Rock, AR; two Sisters-in-Law: Gloria Breedlove of Richmond, CA and Clovis Breedlove of North Little Rock, AR; and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, other Relatives, and Friends to cherish her memory.
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