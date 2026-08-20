NINA DELAINE MANIS CAPPS
August 20, 2026
Nina Delaine Manis Capps, 82, of DeWitt passed away August 6, 2026. She was born December 2, 1943, in DeWitt to Ray "Hap" Manis and Mary Ruth Dumond Manis.
Nina was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Jimmy Ray Capps; her brothers Larry and Garland Manis; and sister Audrey Tibbett.
She is survived by her children Bobby Capps (Christie) and Cindy Patton (Darrell); five grandchildren and four great grandchildren, all of who she loved very much; brothers Raymond Manis (Ingrid), Roy Manis, and Doyle Manis (Wheng); and sisters Deanna O'Dell, Ginger Macree (Bill), and Edna Shelton.
Graveside services were August 12 at Cedarcrest Memorial Gardens. www.essexfuneralhome.com
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