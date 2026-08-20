David Richard Boyd of Almyra, Arkansas, passed away on June 23, 2026, at the age of 89, just a few weeks shy of his 90th birthday at home, surrounded by his family. David, or David Richard or DR as known by many, was born in Southern Arkansas County between DeWitt and Crocketts Bluff at “Boyd Corner” on July 11, 1936, to David Burley Boyd and Pearl Rail Boyd. He started working on the farm at the age of 3 in the cotton fields on the family farm and farmed his entire life. He was a good student and outstanding athlete in all sports, including football, basketball, and track. He graduated from DeWitt High School in 1954 and then served in the United States Army at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, as a radio operator, followed by attending Southern Arkansas University. After returning home to DeWitt, he continued farming and formed a partnership with his brother, Eugene. He reconnected with his beautiful former high school classmate, Corita Ann Essex, who was teaching history at DeWitt High School. They married on August 22, 1959, and celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in 2025. They raised four daughters and cherished many, many moments as family, with the daughters never being very far from home. He was fully devoted to his family and always put his wife, children, and grandchildren before himself.
To say that David was a hard worker is an understatement, as may be attested by the many people who have worked with him. He could outwalk and outwork anyone, even someone forty years younger in a rice field. But he was not a mere director of work or absentee boss. He drew upon his upbringing and was in the thick of wherever the work needed to happen, toe to toe with everyone else. This was not his attitude in just occupational labor. All in all, he was a farmer to the core, whether crops or flower beds, watering fields or the yard around his home. It appeared throughout fundraisers, family projects, church events, and wherever he could find a place to serve other people. It was his nature, instilled in him since birth. Up until he passed away, David was still asking what he could do and what needed to be done. And he would not take “no help needed” or “it’s already taken care of” as an adequate response. As he aged, if he was not physically able, which was seldom, it did not stop his fierce stick-to-it-ness to complete the task. If you put him to do something, he’d get it done, you never had to worry.
David was also a major Arkansas Razorback enthusiast and fan. He loved sports of almost every kind and shared that love with his family and friends.
David was also a great philanthropist. However, he would not like this label one bit. He almost always served others in the shadows, avoiding displays of generosity and shying away from any credit or limelight. So often, no one knew, or knows, that his hand was in helping a family in need. He was even a very generous tipper and abundantly fed everyone, family and guests and strangers. He was also affectionately known to everyone as the elusive “Corn Fairy.” David was a co-founder of the very successful fundraiser, Harvest of Hope, and a board member of DeWitt Cemetery. He understood hard work, devotion, and wanted to assist anyone he could.
His devotion to the DeWitt Methodist Church was tremendous and served as a trustee for many years. Literally taking a backrow seat, including the back pew, he was at the forefront of the objectives of the Church and cared greatly for the many members that he loved dearly. David loved Christ, as evident by his commitment to the greatest commandment to “love the Lord thy God” and “thy neighbor as thyself,” by showing love for others, and thereby Christ and his God, by serving others. Love demonstrated by action and hard work. He was a one-of-a-kind, the best father and grandfather ever known, and created a legacy that will live on forever through his family and generations to come.
As Mother Teresa once said, “At the end of life, we will not be judged by how many diplomas we have received, how much money we have made, how many great things we have done. We will be judged by, ‘I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was naked, and you clothed me. I was homeless, and you took me in.” David answered this call during his life as so many will attest. He would expect us to continue in this call while we have time on this earth.
David Richard Boyd was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Corita Ann Essex Boyd; and brothers, Bobby Joe Boyd and Altus Eugene Boyd. He is survived by his four daughters, Danita Cotten (Steve), Renee Rubach (James), Christina Boyd (Rufus T.), and Suzette Boyd; a brother, James Burley “Jimmy” Boyd, and sister, Shirley Ann Perry; grandchildren, Stephanie Cotten, Brandon Cotten (Mandy), Tanner Rubach (Blakely), and Chandler Boyd-Mathews; and great-grandchildren, Peyton Cotten, Zoe Cotten, Townsend Cotten, Billie Rubach, and Frederick Rubach.
Funeral services were conducted by Essex Funeral Home and held on June 26 at DeWitt Methodist Church, 608 S. Grandview Dr., DeWitt, Arkansas, followed by a graveside service at DeWitt Cemetery.
The family requests that all memorials be made to the DeWitt Cemetery Association or the DeWitt Methodist Church.