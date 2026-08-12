Dragon Golf Wins Big

August 12, 2026
by Kristi Whitmore

The Boys and Girls Dragon Golf came home with the VICTORY recently in Maumelle (9 Hole) over Maumelle Charter and Mayflower!
The boys shot 113 (+5) and won by 8 strokes. The girls shot a 163 and won by 12 strokes!
Wiley Whitmore was the Medalist of the match with a low score of 32. (-4)!
Congratulations to the DeWitt Golfers!







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