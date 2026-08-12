Dragon Golf Wins Big
The Boys and Girls Dragon Golf came home with the VICTORY recently in Maumelle (9 Hole) over Maumelle Charter and Mayflower!
The boys shot 113 (+5) and won by 8 strokes. The girls shot a 163 and won by 12 strokes!
Wiley Whitmore was the Medalist of the match with a low score of 32. (-4)!
Congratulations to the DeWitt Golfers!
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