Registration Now Open for 2026 Great Arkansas Cleanup
The Office of Keep Arkansas Beautiful, housed within the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), announced Thursday, August 6, that registration is now open for the 2026 Great Arkansas Cleanup (GAC).
The GAC is Arkansas’ largest fall volunteer cleanup and beautification initiative. The campaign runs Saturday, September 12, through Saturday, October 31, bringing together volunteers from across the state to improve the places they live, work, and play.
The 2025 GAC demonstrated the power of volunteerism across Arkansas. More than 8,300 volunteers contributed a total of 59,166 volunteer hours during 293 cleanup events in all 75 counties. Together, they collected 10,170 bags of litter; removed 65,864 pounds of recyclables; cleaned nearly 998 miles of roadway and 584 miles of shoreline; improved 1,543 public spaces; created 87 gardens and green spaces; planted 834 flowers, shrubs, and bulbs; planted 485 trees; distributed 2,900 wildflower seed packets; and reached an estimated 3.6 million Arkansans through cleanup and education efforts.
“ARDOT is committed to continuing the fight against litter in Arkansas,” said ARDOT Director Jared Wiley. “More than just an eyesore, litter can become hazardous for both the traveling public and those left cleaning it up. At the Department, we have a unique responsibility to help preserve the natural beauty that surrounds our infrastructure. The Great Arkansas Cleanup provides an opportunity for us all to work together toward a more beautiful Natural State. I encourage every Arkansan to ask themselves, ‘Am I part of the problem or the solution?’”
Individuals, schools, businesses, civic organizations, churches, youth groups, and local governments are encouraged to register for a cleanup or beautification project. Students can also earn volunteer service hours while making a lasting impact in their communities.
“At its heart, the Great Arkansas Cleanup is about people,” McKenzie McMath Coronel, Keep Arkansas Beautiful Administrator, said. “It’s about neighbors coming together, young people discovering the value of service, and communities taking pride in the places they call home. Every volunteer, every project, and every act of service helps build a stronger, cleaner, and more beautiful Arkansas.”
Volunteer opportunities will be available in all 75 counties, including events hosted by Arkansas State Parks, Keep Arkansas Beautiful affiliates, and local community partners. Registered events may request complimentary cleanup supplies — including trash bags, gloves, safety vests, and event T-shirts — while supplies last.
To register a cleanup event, volunteer, or learn more about the 2026 GAC, visit KeepArkansasBeautiful.com.
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