Young Guns Recognized for Their Efforts
Last month, Webb’s Sporting Goods, along with numerous community volunteers and supporters, hosted a fish fry in honor of 10 young men who dedicated significant time and effort to competing in the 2026 Snow Goose Conservation Hunt.
The Young Guns team worked diligently throughout the competition and successfully qualified for the event. However, following questions concerning the application and interpretation of certain procedures, the team was ultimately unable to place in the competition. For many community members, the outcome was viewed as disappointing and unfair to the young men who had worked so hard to compete.
In response, an outpouring of community support resulted in more than $58,000 in cash and prizes being donated to the team. Contributions came from numerous anonymous donors, including one individual who generously contributed $20,000 in cash. Webb’s Sporting Goods provided $1,000 gift certificates, while other businesses and individuals contributed amounts ranging from $100 to $5,000.
The organizers expressed their sincere appreciation to everyone who contributed hunts, hunting equipment, ammunition, gift cards, merchandise, and other prizes. The generosity demonstrated by local residents and businesses served as an investment in the next generation of hunters and outdoorsmen and provided meaningful encouragement to these young men.
Special recognition is also due to individuals such as Duane Grisham and Jim Vereen, who played important roles in helping organize and raise funds for the event. Farm Bureau agents assisted with preparing the fish plates, while numerous parents and volunteers contributed their time and efforts to make the gathering a success.
The Young Guns, their families, Webb’s Sporting Goods, and everyone involved expressed heartfelt gratitude to the community for its tremendous support.
The generosity of those who donated and participated went far beyond monetary contributions. Their support helped create lasting memories, strengthen friendships, encourage sportsmanship, and demonstrate the importance of investing in the future of the local hunting and outdoor community.
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