Rotary Hears from Barry Groomes
Barry Groomes of the Hooten’s Football Magazine spoke at the Stuttgart Rotary Club recently. Groomes shared insights into this fall’s football season. Rotarian Lynn Keller (and Voice of the Ricebirds) introduced Groomes saying the magazine was in its 34th year and that Groomes has been writing for them for 28 years.
Groomes shared they only have four employees at the magazine, but they have a lot of stringers. He said their mission is to promote High School football in Arkansas. Groomes went on to say the magazine is more like a yearbook than a magazine.
Groomes shared how the NIL and the transfer portal have shaken up college football and has changed the sport, Smaller colleges are now feeder schools to larger colleges. High School football is also changing with school choice. High School players are changing schools all over Arkansas.
Groomes then told the club that Cain Price is the number two in the top 50 recruits in the state, behind Sam Nelson, a defensive lineman in Bryant.
In the latest edition of Hooten’s, Stuttgart is listed as number one in the coaches poll. In the 8-4A 2025 Returning Stat Leaders, Stuttgart is listed as number two in Offensive points per game with total points as 610, games played as 13 and points per game as 46.9. They were number one in Defensive points allowed with total points being 343, games played 13 and points per game 26.4. In passing, Cain Price was again number two with 3,623 yards passing 216 completed, 310 attempted and 42 touchdowns. Rushing had number two being Tyquan Hall with 1,046 yards in 265 carries with 24 touchdowns. Price was number four with 704 yards in 86 carries and 17 touchdowns. In tackles both Knox Hillman 99 tackles and Beau Barnes 88 tackles were listed.
Groomes looks forward to watching Stuttgart play this fall.
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