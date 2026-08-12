Stuttgart City Council
The Stuttgart City Council held a special meeting on July 29 to pass Ordinance 2045-01.
The Ordinance covered the service contract to install the new drive unit and motor for the water treatment plant.
The Ordinance passed unanimously and with no more to come before the council, the meeting was adjourned.
The Stuttgart City Council held their regularly scheduled meeting on August 4 with only one item on the agenda. A request for street closure between 5th and 6th St. on Leslie on August 15 at 8 am. The council passed the request, in discussion though they agreed that at a later date they might need to discuss setting parameters on street closings.
With no more business to discuss, the meeting was adjourned.
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