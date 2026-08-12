SHS of 1969 Scholarship Fund, Inc. Awards Four 2026 Graduates
1969 Scholarship Fund Winners - Tyler Berg, Harper Feilke, Cassandra Gonzalez and Darren Walker
Tyler Berg, Harper Feilke, Cassandra Gonzalez, and Darren Walker are the recipients of the SHS Class of 1969 Scholarship for 2026. Tyler Berg, the son of Justin Berg and Kim Berg, was a member of Future Farmers of America and a FFA Greenhand. He also was a member of the Ricebird Football, Golf and Trap Teams. He will be attending Missouri Welding Institute.
Harper Feilke, the son of Matthew and Sally Feilke, was a member of Future Farmers of America. He was on the Ricebird Tennis team three years and the Ricebird Baseball team for four years. He was on the A/B Honor Roll and 2025 Rice Rep. He will be attending University of Arkansas to major in Ag Business.
Cassandra Gonzalez is the daughter of Yanet Gonzalez. She was a member of Key Club, National Honor Society, and 2025 Girls State delegate. She was a member of the Ricebird Tennis and Lady Ricebirds Soccer teams (All Conference Soccer). She will be attending the University of Central Arkansas to pursue a degree in dental hygiene.
Darren Walker is the son of Darren and Lindsey Walker. He was a member of Future Farmers of America and Ag Advocate. He received the State FFA degree. His community activities include working at community fund raisers and his church Bible school. He plans to attend Arkansas State University at Beebe to major in Agronomics/Plant Science.
The SHS Class of 1969 Scholarship Fund is a 170(b)(1)(S)(vi) Non-Profit formed in 1999. From the generosity of Class of 1969 classmates and friends of the classmates, approximately $40,000.00 in scholarships have been awarded. Gifts may be made to the scholarship through donations, honors and memorials
The Scholarship Committee and the Class of 1969 would like to add a special acknowledgement and thank you for the work of Bill Shrum, not only on planning class reunions but instrumental in forming the scholarship committee and making sure the details were covered each year. He was a number one supporter of classmates, funding the students who could benefit from scholarships, and added a unique compassion and humor while maintaining friendships for a lifetime. He is missed.
Harper Feilke, the son of Matthew and Sally Feilke, was a member of Future Farmers of America. He was on the Ricebird Tennis team three years and the Ricebird Baseball team for four years. He was on the A/B Honor Roll and 2025 Rice Rep. He will be attending University of Arkansas to major in Ag Business.
Cassandra Gonzalez is the daughter of Yanet Gonzalez. She was a member of Key Club, National Honor Society, and 2025 Girls State delegate. She was a member of the Ricebird Tennis and Lady Ricebirds Soccer teams (All Conference Soccer). She will be attending the University of Central Arkansas to pursue a degree in dental hygiene.
Darren Walker is the son of Darren and Lindsey Walker. He was a member of Future Farmers of America and Ag Advocate. He received the State FFA degree. His community activities include working at community fund raisers and his church Bible school. He plans to attend Arkansas State University at Beebe to major in Agronomics/Plant Science.
The SHS Class of 1969 Scholarship Fund is a 170(b)(1)(S)(vi) Non-Profit formed in 1999. From the generosity of Class of 1969 classmates and friends of the classmates, approximately $40,000.00 in scholarships have been awarded. Gifts may be made to the scholarship through donations, honors and memorials
The Scholarship Committee and the Class of 1969 would like to add a special acknowledgement and thank you for the work of Bill Shrum, not only on planning class reunions but instrumental in forming the scholarship committee and making sure the details were covered each year. He was a number one supporter of classmates, funding the students who could benefit from scholarships, and added a unique compassion and humor while maintaining friendships for a lifetime. He is missed.
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