10th Annual Prayer Walk Held On DeWitt School District Campuses
Prayer Walk Held on DeWitt School District Campuses
On the evening of Sunday, August 9th, 2026, community leaders, pastors, school personnel, parents, students, and concerned citizens joined together in the DeWitt High School gymnasium to pray for the new school year on the campuses of DeWitt Elementary, DeWitt Middle School, and DeWitt High School. This is the 10th year for the DeWitt community to participate in this annual tradition.
Prayer Walk Coordinator, Heather Morgan, welcomed everyone and expressed her gratitude for living in a community where the citizens and school administration allows the participation in this activity. Heather then turned the program over to the nine pastors and one school board member, Vice-President Brandyn England, as they took turns praying over all elements of the school district and community.
Attendees were asked to specifically pray for the students, teachers, administrators, community members, playgrounds, ball fields/courts, cafeteria, parking lots/traffic, satellite learning centers, police officers, firefighters, city officials, The State of Arkansas, Government, and Country.
Prior to being dismissed to begin their prayer walk around the campuses, attendees were invited to form an outer circle around the students, teachers, and administrators from the district in the center of the basketball court of the high school gym as Pastor Jimmy Albrecht prayed for their safety and protection as they learn and teach, and for everyone to have a happy and productive school year.
Upon dismissal, Heather encouraged everyone to begin their prayer walk, asking each person to stop at the table at the entrance to the gym and draw a slip of paper with a district teacher or a district employee’s name on it, and pray for them all during the school year.
The first full day of the 2026-2027 school year will begin on Wednesday, August 12th.
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