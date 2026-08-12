DBSA Board Members Receive CPR and AED Training
Stephanie Noble and Jeremy Pippinger work with equipment
The DBSA Board recently participated in hands-on CPR and Automated
External Defibrillator (AED) training led by Farrah Jones. The training provided board members with the knowledge and confidence to respond quickly during a cardiac emergency.
During the session, Jones demonstrated how to properly perform CPR and instructed participants on the operation of the new AED machine. Board members had the opportunity to practice life-saving techniques and become familiar with the equipment through guided instruction.
The AED used during the training was generously purchased through the DeWitt Hospital Community Fund. This investment reflects the Community Fund's ongoing commitment to improving the health and safety of our community by ensuring life-saving equipment is readily available and that community leaders are prepared to use it when needed.
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