LATROBE LLC and MLK Alliance Donate Backpacks
For the past three years, LATROBE LLC, led by Founder and President Latanyua Taylor Robinson and Vice President James Robinson, has hosted a backpack and school supply giveaway to help students prepare for the new school year. A proud Stuttgart native and graduate of Stuttgart High School, Latanyua has remained committed to supporting the community that helped shape her.
This year, the Stuttgart MLK Unity Alliance was honored to partner with LATROBE LLC to provide backpacks and school supplies for students at Stuttgart Junior High School.
Alliance board members Theodore Holt, Shelly Owens, Fara Foster, and Latanyua Taylor Robinson, along with James Robinson, Dawn Teer, and one of our youngest volunteers, enthusiastically came together at the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie to fill backpacks for students.
The backpacks were presented to Dr. Latara Robinson, Principal of Stuttgart Junior High School, and her staff. In addition, Latanyua Taylor Robinson and James Robinson, on behalf of LATROBE LLC, presented a $500 donation to help stock the school's supply closet and provide additional resources for students throughout the year.
It is the small acts of kindness that make a lasting impact. Together, we can help ensure students have the tools they need for a successful school year.
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