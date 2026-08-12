Education Appreciation Luncheon
The annual Education Appreciation Luncheon held by the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce was held on Wednesday, August 5. Bethany Hildebrand, CEO of the Chamber welcomed everyone and thanked them and the sponsors for their support.
Jennifer Payton, School Board President then began by discussing how the awards are chosen.
“One thing that is especially meaningful is that the selection process is completely blind and based only on the information included in each nomination. That tells us you’re paying
attention to one another’s hard work, celebrating each other’s successes, and taking the time to recognize the difference your colleagues make every day.” said Payton.
“Culture Champion. This person is always championing to create a better and more inclusive culture and works collaboratively with their team and coworkers to improve their surroundings.
This was a dual nomination. These two work in tandem to make their classes inclusive for all, not just those with a background in their field. Every year this team consistently has the most involved students on campus and helps these students be involved in activities that not only further their education but also leadership qualities and career readiness.
This team makes sure students are accountable not only in their activities and education but also in their workplaces. Students consistently fill their classrooms and earn completers degrees year after year. Our district is beyond lucky to have this team working to better our students both
academically and professionally. They show up for all students and push for inclusivity where inclusion is not always welcome.
Please join me in thanking them for serving our district and in congratulating Barry and Tricia Rogers, this year’s Culture Champions.”
“Confetti Award. This person exudes positive thinking and attitude and always finds a reason to celebrate. This past year brought more than its share of challenges, both professionally and
personally. Yet through every obstacle, this individual has met each day with grace, determination, and an unwavering positive attitude. What stands out most is not just their resilience, but their commitment to lifting others while walking through difficult seasons. They always have a kind word to share, an accomplishment to celebrate, or encouragement to
offer when someone needs it most. Their faith, servant’s heart, and ability to find joy even in life’s hardest moments have inspired colleagues, strengthened their school community,
and made even the toughest days a little brighter. The Confetti Award honors someone who always finds a reason to celebrate, and this person truly embodies that spirit.
Congratulations to Principal Meg McCarley from Holy Rosary for the Confetti Award!”
Board Member Rebecca Seyller then came on to give the Excellence in Action Award.
“Excellence in Action. This person takes risks, keeps students engaged, demonstrates exceptional collaboration, innovation, and dedication to students. She consistently goes above and beyond in every aspect of her role. She is passionate about finding creative and engaging
ways to reach her students and is always willing to try new ideas that help them learn and grow.
She is also a wonderful teammate, generously sharing resources, encouraging others, and creating a collaborative environment where everyone can learn from one another.
Above all, her dedication to students is evident in everything she does. She builds meaningful relationships, creates a classroom where students feel valued and excited to learn, and inspires those around her through her creativity, compassion, and servant-hearted approach to education. She is truly deserving of this recognition.
Congratulations to Alaina Amstutz from Park Ave, our Excellence in Action award recipient for this year. “
Helping Hands Award. “This person is solution oriented, and someone who looks beyond
themselves and contributes on a regular basis. No matter what challenge arises, she approaches it with a positive attitude and a desire to help. Instead of focusing on problems, she focuses on solutions. She is thoughtful, dependable, and always willing to step in when support is needed. Whether helping a colleague, supporting students, or contributing to school-
wide events, she does so selflessly and without expecting anything in return.
What I admire most is her willingness to look beyond her own classroom and responsibilities. She understands that student success is a shared effort and is always ready to lend a hand, share her expertise, or offer encouragement. Her kindness, generosity, and genuine care for others create a lasting impact on everyone around her. She consistently contributes to our school community in meaningful ways, often behind the scenes. Her actions may not always be the most visible, but they are felt every day by the students and staff. She shows what it
means to be a team player, a problem-solver, and an advocate for doing what is best for all students and her team. Please help me congratulate Bri Heard from Park Avenue Elementary, this year’s Helping Hands Award winner.”
Seyller then introduced Board Member Sarah Murray to give the Impact Award.
“This person has had an extraordinary impact on student learning by going
the extra mile and creating positive change.
Her nomination from a parent states, “This year I had the opportunity to witness my son’s teacher go above and beyond for him. As an educator I know how hard a job teachers have. My son has level 1 autism which means he needs just a little extra support each day. His teacher could have easily given him the bare minimum support, but she didn’t. When he had a
bad day, she would reach out to me. When something very particular ran out in the treasure box, she made sure to restock his request, when he needed his sound canceling headphones, she always had them ready. I will go as far to say that I feel like she was an extension of me as mom, at school, for him. There are so many things she could have just checked the box as
doing but instead, she went the extra mile to make him feel loved, included, and most importantly understood. She is a gem and the Stuttgart School District is so lucky to have her. She has made a huge impact on my son and my family. Congratulations to Jenna Elam from the Park Ave., on the Impact Award!
Our next award today is the Emerging Leader Award. This award goes to a talented and dedicated teacher who has taught one to three years and has gained the respect of peers and who demonstrates teamwork, creativity and pro-activeness, involvement in campus or district activities and programs, professionalism, pride in school, and above all had a positive impact on
Students. This teacher received multiple nominations, and it’;s easy to see why. Although she has just completed her first year in the classroom, many describe her as having the wisdom of a veteran teacher. She has an incredible ability to bring learning to life through creativity,
enthusiasm, and genuine care for every student. Whether she’s dressing up to make lessons memorable, creating engaging experiences that inspire a love of reading, or making every child feel valued, her students are excited to come to school each day. Her impact extends far beyond her classroom. She’s always willing to help her colleagues, brings positivity wherever she goes, and has a joyful spirit that makes our entire school community stronger. Her passion for teaching, unwavering support of others, and commitment to helping every student succeed make her truly deserving of this recognition. Congratulations Bennett Grace Wilson from Park Avenue Elementary, this year’s Emerging Leader.”
Board Member Candace Prine came up next.
“Hidden Hero Award, recognizing those who go above and beyond behind the scenes, offering time, help, and support without expecting recognition. This award recognizes an individual who
consistently steps up to help outside of required duties. They stay late, support others, and quietly make a difference without seeking attention or recognition. Their actions reflect selflessness, dedication, and a true heart for their school community.
The nomination states, My nominee is somebody who is not hidden, but in plain sight. This hero can be seen at lunch duty at SJHS and SHS every day of the week. He is either on duty, greeting each student by name, helping with computer scans when the cafeteria is short staffed, or changing and carrying out the trash so the cafeteria ladies don’t have to. You may also
see him driving a bus in the morning or afternoon. One of my favorite things about this hidden hero was watching a first grader come up to him to hug him at a ball game because he was her bus driver. Or while he is a bus driver, him noticing the student who wears the same two shirts, and the next week showing up with several new Ricebird shirts for the student without
saying a word. Or how he notices the students on his morning bus routes with a basketball goal, but no net, then going to Wal Mart to buy nets and delivering them like a paper route on the weekend. As a hero in the school. It’s how when it’s time for letterman jacket purchases, and a student shows up without the money, but they never go without a jacket. It’s how he greets
the band members, each by name, as they are going out for their practice while he is having his. It’s how he makes sure pee wee football always has the lights on, and coming up afterwards to lock everything up. It’s the semester texts he sends to parents congratulating them on their child’s GPA, athlete or not.
I think the most important hidden hero trait he has is knowing the students by name and making sure they know he sees them, he knows them, they’re important. All these qualities have nothing to do with athletics, but everything to do with being a Ricebird and a hidden hero.
Help me congratulate our Hidden Hero, Josh Price, from SHS!”
Rowdy Ricebird. This nominee is the definition of school spirit. No matter what is happening on campus, they show up with enthusiasm, a positive attitude, and a genuine love for our school.
From going all out for every spirit day to bringing energy and excitement to pep rallies and games, they are always encouraging students and staff to get involved. They do an incredible job of building school pride and creating an atmosphere where students feel excited to represent our school. You can always count on this teacher to be in the stands cheering on our
teams, celebrating student accomplishments, and finding ways to make school events more fun.
Their excitement is contagious, and they help make our campus a place where students and staff enjoy being. This teacher’s dedication to our school and their unwavering Ricebird pride
make them a perfect choice for the Rowdy Ricebird Award. Help me congratulate Shuntia Hunter from SJHS, our 2026 Rowdy Ricebird!”
Congratulations to all the winners and thank you for being you.
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