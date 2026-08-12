The Little Shop That Turned the Sign to OPEN
There it sits on Main Street.
It may not have a parking lot full of cars every day.
It may not have a national advertising budget or a flashy website
In fact, if you drove by too quickly, you might not even notice it.
But every morning, someone unlocks the door.
They turn the sign from CLOSED to OPEN.
And just like that, hope opens for business one more time.
I often wonder what goes through the mind of a small business owner during those quiet moments before the first customer walks in.
Will today be busy?
Will enough people come through the door?
Will this new idea finally work?
Behind every "OPEN" sign is someone who has invested more than money.
They've invested courage.
Every small business represents a dream that refused to stay on paper.
Some started around a kitchen table.
Others began in a garage, a spare bedroom, or a tiny storefront with more determination than resources.
Most people see the finished business.
They don't see the sleepless nights.
The payroll worries.
The inventory decisions.
The repairs that couldn't wait.
The family sacrifices.
Or the prayer that quietly whispered,
"Lord...help me make it one more day."
Yet every morning…
they unlock the door anyway.
Communities need people like that.
Not because every business becomes a huge success.
But because every business owner is making a decision to believe in tomorrow.
Their shop becomes more than a place to buy something.
It becomes part of the heartbeat of the town.
It's where birthdays are remembered.
Where customers become friends.
Where children who once came in holding their parents' hands eventually bring in children of their own.
In a world where so much has become automated, there is still something comforting about hearing someone say,
"Good morning! It's good to see you."
No app can replace that.
No algorithm can manufacture genuine hospitality.
No corporation can duplicate the feeling of walking into a place where someone actually knows your name.
I hope we never lose that.
Next time you pass a small business, don't just see the building.
See the courage behind the key that unlocked the door.
See the faith behind the person who turned the sign to OPEN.
Because every day they do, they're making a statement.
"I still believe this community is worth serving."
And perhaps that's one of the greatest acts of faith we'll witness all week.
Marketplace Miracles Moment™
Every "OPEN" sign represents more than a business—it represents hope, perseverance, and someone who chose to believe that serving their community is still worth the effort. Behind every small business is a person with a dream, a family, and the courage to unlock the door one more time.
Is there a local business that has become part of your family's story? We'd love to hear about it. Visit AroundTown.DrFaye.com to nominate a locally owned business, entrepreneur, or community partner to be featured on Around Town with DrFaye. Together, let's celebrate the people who keep our Main Streets—and our communities—alive.
DrFaye
Pastor Coach™ | Author | Speaker | Host of Around Town with DrFaye
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
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