Dawn’s Delights
In this week’s column I am reaching out to parents whose children play sports. As pretty much the only reporter in Stuttgart, I could use some help. I obviously can’t be at every game, or race (cross country, track and field, golf, etc.), you get the picture. Parents, I would love to have photos and results in the newspaper! So, if you attend your child’s games, events, etc. Please, please send me any pictures you take, results if you have them, and any other information you have. The coaches at SHS and SJHS are pretty good at helping me, but I know sometimes they are very busy, so I am calling on you parents to help me out. If you can see a way to do that here is my email: dawn@era-enterprise and my cell: 870-267-8274. I appreciate this more than you know.
Having got that out of the way, let me say that I absolutely LOVE putting kids in the paper and they all work hard in their sports, band or other extracurricular activities, so help me to promote them doing the good that they do.
I know I am different than most in that I love reporting the good things that happen in our community and not the bad. There is plenty of bad in the world and I would rather not promote that.
I can’t believe the kids have started school already. It seems like just yesterday we were attending graduation. I realize I went to school in the dark ages (before cell phones, streaming, internet) but I recall we didn’t start school until after Labor Day. Our kids are starting back to school nearly a month before Labor Day! Poor teachers I am sure the summer break was not long enough. At the same time, I am sure they are ready to get the school year started. We are fortunate to have some very dedicated teachers and I hope they know how much they are appreciated. That was obvious at the Education Appreciation luncheon last week. You can see pics and the story in this week’s paper. Thanks to Logan Molock at the Chamber for sharing her photos and information. Like I said, I can’t do this alone!
Until next time…
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
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