Comparison
Comparison is truly the thief of joy,
I've let comparison overstay it's welcome,
It's easy to compare—
But putting yourself against others isn't fair,
Everyone's journey is different—
Underneath their success could be great regret,
A lack of support, or a strive to get out of an unhealthy situation.
You never know another person's motivation,
Social media, jobs and school make comparing yourself easy—
And success itself isn't easy.
Never underestimate how long it took you to get where you are,
Some may have an easy start, while some may not—
Never forget you made it this far.
Comparison destroys you,
It dulls your spark,
Even when you accomplished things,
Or you're right where you want to be.
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