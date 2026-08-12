Ask Dr Faye
Anonymous Question: DrFaye, I am ready to make money doing what I love, but I do not know how to get clients without sounding pushy. What should I do?
Answer: When your work solves a real problem, sharing it is not pressure. It is service.
Lead With the Problem: Speak clearly about the need your product or service addresses.
Share the Result: Help people understand what will improve after working with you.
Invite Conversation: Ask questions, listen carefully, and explain how you may be able to help.
Stay Visible: People cannot support a business they do not know exists.
You do not have to become loud or aggressive. You need to become clear, consistent, and confident about the value you provide.
Local businesses help communities thrive. Your work may be exactly what someone nearby has been searching for.
Transformation Thought: The right client does not need pressure. The right client needs clarity.
Readers may submit anonymous questions at AskDrFaye.com.
Around Town with DrFaye celebrates the people, businesses, organizations, and everyday community builders whose work deserves to be seen. Share a story, recommend a guest, or apply to be featured at AroundTown.DrFaye.com.
DrFaye
Pastor Coach™ | Author | Speaker | Host of Around Town with DrFaye
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