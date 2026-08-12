SUSAN DARLYN MCCALLIE OVERTON
August 12, 2026
Susan Darlyn McCallie Overton, 77, of DeWitt, Arkansas, passed away on July 27, 2026. Born September 6, 1948, in DeWitt, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Overton; her parents, Margaret Cockrum McCallie and Willis McCallie; her siblings, Adrian McCallie, Sara Dumond, and Jimmie McCallie; and her great-grandchildren, Cypress, Preston, and Marleigh Gorman.
She is survived by her siblings, Blondie (Norma) Cox and Sam McCallie; her daughters, Lyn Archambeau, Deane McEuen, Jeane McGowen, and TJ Videll (Michael); grandchildren, Caitlin Gorman (Joseph), Storm Archambeau (Bailey), Erica Kimbrell (Caleb), Maggie McGowen, Micayla McGowen (Eli), Samantha Ferguson, Jack McGowen, and Tod Videll; great-grandchildren, Alice Gorman and Harvey Archambeau; Susan leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and her cherished friends of Bill W.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at First Christian Church in DeWitt, Arkansas. Memorial donations can be made to the First Christian Church in DeWitt.
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