MICHAEL "MIKE" PHILLIP BELL
August 12, 2026
Michael “Mike” Phillip Bell age 73 of Tichnor, AR, passed away peacefully at his home July 5, 2026. He was born January 16, 1953 in Memphis, TN to Larry Joe and Carolyn Lauderdale Bell. Mike graduated from Rivercrest High School in 1971. He attended and graduated from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Arkansas with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science.
Mike had a career in the dredging industry where he would have the opportunity to travel a large portion of the United States. Mike and his wife, Carolyn would later become the proud owners of a successful business, The Wildgoose Corner in Tichnor, Arkansas. Mike would develop lifelong friends and acquaintances through the business. Mike was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the Green Bay Packers, rarely missing the opportunity to watch his two favorite sports.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Larry Joe and Carolyn Lauderdale Bell, and one brother-in-law, Gary Chandler. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Carolyn Whiting Bell, three daughters, Nicole Bell Feuers (Jacob), Melissa Bell Witcher (Allen), and Tracy English Russell (Bryan). Also surviving are his brothers, Larry Joe Bell, Jr. (Portia), Jeff Bell, Ed Bell and one sister, Patricia Bell Chandler. Six grandchildren, Jacob Sullivan, Dayton Hardin, Ella Feuers, Jake Feuers, Caleb Witcher, Whit Witcher and a host of nieces and nephews.
A private memorial will be held at a later date. The family requests that any donations in honor of Mike be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.essexfuneralhome.com
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