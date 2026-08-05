Protecting The Natural State While Building Our Future
Arkansans understand that conserving our natural resources and growing our economy are not competing interests. Arkansas is blessed with pristine rivers, forests, farmland, lakes and abundant wildlife. These resources not only make us The Natural State, they also support the agricultural, manufacturing and tourism industries that strengthen our economy and way of life.
For generations, Arkansans have recognized that protecting these resources goes hand in hand with supporting the enterprises and communities that depend on them. To harness them, our communities need modern roads, reliable water utilities and dependable energy infrastructure.
Responsible stewardship means striving for preservation while creating opportunities for future growth. Protecting the environment and building a stronger economy should never be at odds, and I am encouraged that leaders at every level of government are working to restore this balanced approach.
The real challenge is not whether we do this, but how.
Environmental reviews and permitting serve an important purpose, but the process has become increasingly difficult to navigate. Businesses, farmers, local governments and even conservation organizations all rely on federal permits, but overlapping reviews, shifting requirements and years of uncertainty delay progress and increase costs.
This uncertainty has real consequences in Arkansas. When projects stall, taxpayers ultimately pay more and communities meet frustration instead of benefits.
Fortunately, the Trump administration has made meaningful progress on permitting reform.
Already, it has improved coordination among agencies, reduced duplicative processes and enabled timely decision-making. Earlier this year, Standard Lithium’s South West Arkansas Project completed all federal permitting through the FAST-41 Program. That benchmark demonstrates that agencies can coordinate efficiently, maintain rigorous environmental standards and provide predictability for businesses.
Another important step toward restoring common sense came with the Supreme Court’s decision in Sackett v. EPA, which clarified the scope of federal jurisdiction under the Clean Water Act. It has freed farmers, businesses, local governments and regulators from paralysis around what activities would trigger federal permitting requirements.
We have also seen encouraging momentum within the Army Corps of Engineers. Earlier this year, Assistant Secretary Telle launched the “Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork” initiative to refocus the agency on its core mission of delivering water resources projects.
Now, it is emphasizing better coordination, shorter timelines and a renewed focus on projects with the greatest impact.
In Arkansas, the Corps plays a vital role in maintaining the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System and improving our waterways and recreation sites. That means enhanced collaboration on undertakings within Corps jurisdiction, rooted in partnership rather than barriers and delays.
Congress has an important role to play as well.
As a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, I have supported efforts to establish reasonable timelines for environmental reviews, improve coordination among federal agencies and concentrate resources on the projects with the greatest environmental impacts. Congressman Westerman’s SPEED Act and other reform measures have already passed the House of Representatives with bipartisan support and now the Senate has the opportunity to build on that momentum and deliver meaningful reforms.
As we continue this work, federal policies must serve the people and communities they are intended to help. Arkansans should not have to choose between protecting our natural resources and investing in the infrastructure and industries that support our communities. With thoughtful reforms, strong environmental standards and a commonsense approach, we can uphold our responsibility as stewards of The Natural State while ensuring Arkansas’s economy and communities thrive for generations to come.
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