Stuttgart Police Reports
August 05, 2026
On July 3, 2026, I Sergeant R. Jackson was sent to Alex’s Discount Tire at 517 North Main Street in Stuttgart, Arkansas about a woman whose rim got scratched. I arrived on scene and identified the 52-year old woman. She advised me that she came to get her tire aired up because it was low on air. She advised me that the worker that was doing the job scratched her passenger side rear rim. The worker she was telling me about I identified to be Monassar Alarosi. Alarosi stated to me the scratch was already there.
I advised her that I would make a report.
On July 6, 2026, I (Sgt. Gignac) was dispatched to 424 W. Cleveland Apartment A. Stuttgart AR. 72160. Stuttgart dispatch advised the caller stated he needed to make a report of theft.
Upon arrival I spoke with a 52-year old male. The man stated that he had left his house at around 9:40 A.M on July 6th, 2026, and returned home around 5:30 P.M the same day. He stated that when he got home, he noticed that it appeared someone had opened the door to his house. He advised me that he believed someone had used a card or something to open the door to the house. (No sign of forced entry) he stated he entered his house and noticed his 70’’ inch Ohnes T.V was gone from the house. He did advise me that he knows people seen who took his T.V but stated nobody was going to talk. He then gave me two names. This is all the information he was able to share. He advised that there is a camera outside his home and that he was going to try and get the footage. He stated he would have to speak with the owner.
On July 10, 2026, I, Officer Dustin DeVore (220) was dispatched to Buerkle Square apartments apartment 31 at 10:53 am regarding a theft that had taken place. I arrived on scene at approximately 10:58 am and spoke with a 22-year old female and her mother. She and her mother advised me the suspect was a young black male I asked hwe and the mother if his name was XXXX and they stated yes, I think that is his name. I observed on the Ring camera the subject take two water bottles off the table by apartment 31 at 7:13 am. She also stated she was pouring oil into her vehicle one night when she observed the same suspect with a black bag stealing other residents’ property, she did not tell me when the exact date was she just advised a few days ago. I spoke with the Manager of Buerkle Square apartments Teanisha Applewhite and she advised she wanted him trespassed and I advised her she has to find out his last name before I can trespass him from Buerkle Square apartments.
On July 17, 2026, approximately 9:38 am I Sergeant R. Jackson was walking towards the front of the Stuttgart Police Department at 514 South Main Street in Stuttgart, Arkansas when a 54-year old female approached me and stated she needed to make some reports.She stated that she is the manager of the Sonic drive-in fast-food restaurant in Stuttgart and advised me that she fired a female about 2 months ago and here recently that female has been harassing her and her family on social media. She identified the female to be a 49 year old. She stated she has been harassing her and her brother who she identified to be a 53-year old male and harassing a 47-year old woman in multiple social media post and tagging them in posts.
I advised her of the affidavit process.
On Friday, July 24, 2026, I (Officer Evans) was dispatched to 208 W Hastings Street for a report. Upon arrival I spoke with a 33-year old female, who stated that she had a package delivered at 1:25 pm from FEDEX. When she arrived at her home to get the package she picked it up and it felt light, she flipped the package over and the bottom was opened and the ear buds were missing.
On July 28, 2026 I (Sergeant Colton Hardin) was dispatched to 303 West Michigan Street
for a theft report. Upon arrival I made contact with a 50-year old male. He stated that an individual by the name of XXXXXX had stolen his Bluetooth speaker. He stated that he had the speaker sitting by his front door. He stated that the man had begun to behave in a manner that he did not like, and told him to leave. After the man left, he noticed the speaker was missing. He stated that the male was the only other person there other than his wife. He was advised of the affidavit process.
This interaction was recorded on a body worn camera B5.
I advised her that I would make a report.
On July 6, 2026, I (Sgt. Gignac) was dispatched to 424 W. Cleveland Apartment A. Stuttgart AR. 72160. Stuttgart dispatch advised the caller stated he needed to make a report of theft.
Upon arrival I spoke with a 52-year old male. The man stated that he had left his house at around 9:40 A.M on July 6th, 2026, and returned home around 5:30 P.M the same day. He stated that when he got home, he noticed that it appeared someone had opened the door to his house. He advised me that he believed someone had used a card or something to open the door to the house. (No sign of forced entry) he stated he entered his house and noticed his 70’’ inch Ohnes T.V was gone from the house. He did advise me that he knows people seen who took his T.V but stated nobody was going to talk. He then gave me two names. This is all the information he was able to share. He advised that there is a camera outside his home and that he was going to try and get the footage. He stated he would have to speak with the owner.
On July 10, 2026, I, Officer Dustin DeVore (220) was dispatched to Buerkle Square apartments apartment 31 at 10:53 am regarding a theft that had taken place. I arrived on scene at approximately 10:58 am and spoke with a 22-year old female and her mother. She and her mother advised me the suspect was a young black male I asked hwe and the mother if his name was XXXX and they stated yes, I think that is his name. I observed on the Ring camera the subject take two water bottles off the table by apartment 31 at 7:13 am. She also stated she was pouring oil into her vehicle one night when she observed the same suspect with a black bag stealing other residents’ property, she did not tell me when the exact date was she just advised a few days ago. I spoke with the Manager of Buerkle Square apartments Teanisha Applewhite and she advised she wanted him trespassed and I advised her she has to find out his last name before I can trespass him from Buerkle Square apartments.
On July 17, 2026, approximately 9:38 am I Sergeant R. Jackson was walking towards the front of the Stuttgart Police Department at 514 South Main Street in Stuttgart, Arkansas when a 54-year old female approached me and stated she needed to make some reports.She stated that she is the manager of the Sonic drive-in fast-food restaurant in Stuttgart and advised me that she fired a female about 2 months ago and here recently that female has been harassing her and her family on social media. She identified the female to be a 49 year old. She stated she has been harassing her and her brother who she identified to be a 53-year old male and harassing a 47-year old woman in multiple social media post and tagging them in posts.
I advised her of the affidavit process.
On Friday, July 24, 2026, I (Officer Evans) was dispatched to 208 W Hastings Street for a report. Upon arrival I spoke with a 33-year old female, who stated that she had a package delivered at 1:25 pm from FEDEX. When she arrived at her home to get the package she picked it up and it felt light, she flipped the package over and the bottom was opened and the ear buds were missing.
On July 28, 2026 I (Sergeant Colton Hardin) was dispatched to 303 West Michigan Street
for a theft report. Upon arrival I made contact with a 50-year old male. He stated that an individual by the name of XXXXXX had stolen his Bluetooth speaker. He stated that he had the speaker sitting by his front door. He stated that the man had begun to behave in a manner that he did not like, and told him to leave. After the man left, he noticed the speaker was missing. He stated that the male was the only other person there other than his wife. He was advised of the affidavit process.
This interaction was recorded on a body worn camera B5.
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