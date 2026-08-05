Extension experts share tips for growing indoor, outdoor herb gardens
Fast Facts
- Growing herbs can be ideal first project for beginner gardeners
- Most common culinary herbs need at least 6 hours of full sun, regular watering
- Herbs can be planted in containers or ground
LITTLE ROCK — Whether planning to grow them on a windowsill or in the backyard, herbs can make a great gardening project for seasoned green thumbs and beginners alike.
“I think herbs are some of the best plants for beginner gardeners to try growing,” said Krista Quinn, Faulkner County Extension horticulture agent for the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture. “You’re only trying to grow leaves and not a fruit or vegetable, which makes it a little easier, and they don’t usually need a lot of fussy care.”
Quinn said growing herbs also yields output at a low cost.
“You can often buy a small herb plant in the spring for about the same cost as some cut herbs at the grocery store,” Quinn said. “The herb plant will provide you with fresh herbs all season long, while the cut herbs from the grocery store only last about a week.”
Nicole Nichols, Saline County Extension staff chair for the Division of Agriculture, said having enough space for the herbs to grow is key.
“You may buy a cilantro plant in a tiny little pot, but if you want to keep growing it indoors, you’re going to need a bigger pot with good-draining soil,” Nichols said. “Nutrition and soil are going to be the biggest factors for success, and enough space for what you’re growing and how much you want to harvest.”
Quinn and Nichols said some of the most common culinary herbs are also the easiest to grow, including basil, parsley, oregano, thyme and rosemary.
“These are easy to find in local nurseries and also fairly easy to grow in containers or in the ground,” Quinn said. “They need at least six hours of full sun each day and regular watering, but they have few pests and are very tolerant of Arkansas weather patterns.
“The one thing they can’t handle is soggy soil, though, so be sure to plant them somewhere with good soil drainage,” Quinn added.
Nichols suggested starting with a couple of particularly easy herbs and scaling up from there.
“Start with one or two herbs with similar needs instead of getting five different herbs,” Nichols said. “The easiest thing to do is mint, so try starting with that, seeing how it grows and then moving on to more plants.”
However, since mint grows rapidly and can take over a garden, Nichols recommended starting it in a container.
When and where should I plant my herbs?
Quinn said herbs can be planted in containers or directly in the ground. If planting in containers, it’s best to use a relatively large container so the plants have plenty of room to grow. Quinn said a pot with a diameter of at least 12 inches would be best.
For growing herbs outdoors, annual herbs — those that live for only one season, such as basil — do best when planted in spring, Quinn said.
“Many herbs are perennial, though, and can live for several years,” Quinn said. “Perennial herbs will perform best if planted in moderate weather like we have in the spring or fall.”
Nichols said growing herbs indoors offers even more freedom.
“You can pretty much start your garden any time indoors, especially if you’re using artificial lighting,” Nichols said. “You could start in January if you wanted to.”
How much light do my herbs need?
Quinn said most herbs prefer full sun, meaning they need at least six hours of sunlight each day, but a few herbs can tolerate a little more shade.
“The terms ‘part sun’ or ‘part shade’ would indicate that a plant performs best with three to six hours of sun per day, and the term ‘shade’ means that a plant prefers less than two hours of sun per day,” Quinn said.
Nichols has created a hydroponic herb garden in her office, which is a method of growing plants using a water-based nutrient solution rather than soil. For these types of indoor herb gardens, she recommends supplementing with artificial light sources, often called “grow lights,” designed to replace natural sunlight.
“I use a full-spectrum LED grow light for the garden in my office because we don’t have a lot of sunlight coming in,” Nichols said. “Getting the right amount of light is key to making sure the herbs can flourish.”
How often should I water?
Quinn said many of the most popular culinary herbs are relatively drought-tolerant, but they perform best with regular watering, either from irrigation or rain.
“Herb plants will need to be watered more often if grown in containers,” Quinn said. “When it’s really hot outside and we’re not getting much rain, herbs growing in containers will probably need to be watered daily. However, herbs growing in the ground will only need watering every three to four days when it’s very hot and dry.
“During moderate weather or when we are receiving more rain, outdoor herbs can be watered much less,” Quinn said. “In general, most plants need about an inch of water per week, either from rain or irrigation.”
Nichols said a beginner mistake she sees is overwatering herbs, which causes the roots to rot.
“It can help to touch the soil and see how saturated the surface is,” Nichols said. “If the first couple of inches of soil are still damp to the touch, you can wait a while before watering again.”
When should I harvest, and how can I use my herbs?
Herbs can be harvested as soon as they are big enough to handle having some leaves removed without killing the plant, Quinn said.
“I like basil and parsley to be at least 8 or 10 inches tall before I start harvesting, but oregano and thyme just need to be fairly bushy before you start harvesting,” Quinn said. “The best way to harvest most herbs is to cut off the tips of the stems with several leaves attached. This encourages the plant to branch out more and removes flowers and flower buds that can halt plant growth and make some herbs taste bitter.”
Freezing and drying are both recommended methods of preserving herbs. For more information about drying herbs, visit the Preserving Foods by Drying Them page on the Cooperative Extension Service website.
Quinn said herbs will have the best flavor if harvested just before using them, which is the main advantage of growing your own.
“I like to keep a few pots of herbs just outside my kitchen door, so I can easily run out and snip a few to use in a recipe whenever I want,” Quinn said. “Cut herbs can be stored for about a week in the refrigerator. You can also cut herbs and store them in a vase or jar of water on the counter like cut flowers.”
Learn more about Growing Herbs in Arkansas and Edible Landscaping on the Cooperative Extension Service website or contact your local county agent for advice on growing herbs in your area.
To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact your local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit uaex.uada.edu. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about the Division of Agriculture, visit uada.edu. To learn more about ag and food research in Arkansas, visit the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station at aaes.uada.edu.
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