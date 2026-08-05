Saracen Sponsors District Cub Scout Day Camp
A fun opening day at Saracen District Cub Scout Day camp. Boys painted sun catchers (dinosaur is the theme, shot bb guns and bows. They also got to see a fire truck and fireman. They had a dinosaur dig and learned about bb's and bows. On Wednesday they got to swim and have competition bb's and bows . Thursday morning they got to go to the Museum, have lunch, and then pass out awards.
Scouting has long been a great way to teach youth about nature, self-confidence and how to work with others. Each year the local troop holds day camp for area youth, which is always a lot of fun for the boys.
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