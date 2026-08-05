GAUMC Backpack Giveaway
Saturday, August 1, the Grand Avenue United Methodist Church (GAUMC) held their annual back to school bash and backpack giveaway. Members of the Church packed 148 backpacks full of school supplies, divided them by grade level and gave them to families who needed them.
They also had two tables packed with books for the students to take home and enjoy. They also had extra school supplies and snack packs and served hot dogs and water.
Pastor Laura Todd said, “We packed 148 backpacks and our hope is to give them all away.”
Nan Nelson, Pastor of Humphrey and Sherrill United Methodist Churches was present with a prayer request table, where anyone who wanted prayer could fill out a prayer request and the prayer team would pray for them.
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