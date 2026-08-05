Arkansas County Youth Growth & Development Program Concludes Successful 2026 Summer Enrichment Camp with Back-to-School Celebration
STUTTGART, Ark. — After eight weeks of learning, leadership, and fun, the Arkansas County Youth Growth & Development Program proudly concluded its 2026 Summer Enrichment Camp with a successful Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway for the community on Thursday, July 30, at the Arkansas County Enrichment Center.
Throughout the summer, youth participated in an engaging program designed to prevent summer learning loss while promoting personal growth, healthy lifestyles, and positive decision-making. Camp participants took part in a variety of educational and recreational activities that encouraged creativity, teamwork, leadership, and community involvement.
Weekly programming included life skills development, literacy and educational enrichment, arts and crafts, STEM activities, fitness and recreation, character-building lessons, community service projects, and field trips. Students also participated in interactive workshops focused on topics such as mental health, communication, leadership, financial literacy, healthy relationships, and conflict resolution.
In addition to activities hosted by the Arkansas County Youth Growth & Development Program, campers had the opportunity to participate in several local summer camps and enrichment experiences throughout the community. These partnerships allowed youth to explore new interests, develop additional skills, and build relationships beyond the classroom while enjoying a well-rounded summer of learning and fun.
The program was enriched by numerous community leaders, professionals, and volunteers who generously shared their time and expertise with the youth. Special guests inspired campers through presentations, hands-on activities, and meaningful conversations that encouraged them to dream big, make positive choices, and become leaders in their communities.
The summer also featured several memorable experiences, including community service initiatives that allowed campers to give back while learning the importance of compassion, teamwork, and civic responsibility. Youth volunteers helped prepare 250 backpacks for local students, demonstrating that serving others is one of the greatest ways to make a difference.
The program concluded with its Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway on July 30, where families from throughout the community received backpacks filled with essential school supplies to help students begin the new school year prepared for success. The event served local students and reflected the community’s commitment to supporting education and investing in the future of Arkansas County’s youth.
The Arkansas County Youth Growth & Development Program extends its sincere appreciation to the many volunteers, community partners, sponsors, and supporters who made this summer possible. A special thank you is extended to Baptist Health Medical Center–Stuttgart and F & M Bank for helping sponsor the Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway. The program also gratefully acknowledges the Stuttgart MLK Alliance for generously sponsoring this year’s camp T-shirts, giving every camper a lasting reminder of an unforgettable summer. Additional thanks are extended to the many individuals and organizations who donated supplies, volunteered their time, and encouraged our youth throughout the summer.
“We are incredibly proud of each student who participated this summer,” said Jalicia Wyatt, Coordinator of the Arkansas County Youth Growth & Development Program. “Watching our youth grow in confidence, develop new skills, build friendships, and serve their community has been inspiring. None of this would be possible without the dedication of our volunteers, community partners, parents, and supporters who believe in our mission.”
As another successful summer comes to a close, the Arkansas County Youth Growth & Development Program remains committed to providing year-round opportunities that empower youth through education, mentorship, life skills, and community engagement. Organizers look forward to continuing their monthly workshops, mentoring initiatives, and enrichment programs throughout the school year while building on the momentum created during an unforgettable summer.
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