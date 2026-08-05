When You Forget How Far You've Already Come
There is something remarkable about human nature.
We remember our mistakes with incredible detail, yet we often forget our progress just as quickly.
We remember the opportunities we missed, the conversations we wish had gone differently, and the goals we have not yet reached. But we rarely stop long enough to recognize how much we have already overcome.
Perhaps that is why so many people feel discouraged.
They spend so much time looking at the distance still ahead that they forget to look back at the ground they have already covered.
If you want to see this truth in action, spend time with a farmer.
Every harvest tells a story that began months earlier with preparation that no one celebrated. Before the first seed was planted, there were fields to prepare, equipment to repair, plans to make, and countless decisions that would never appear in the final harvest.
People admire the crop.
They rarely think about everything that happened before it became visible.
Life works much the same way.
The confidence you have today was built through challenges you once believed would defeat you.
The wisdom you now possess often came through seasons you never would have chosen.
The patience you demonstrate today may have been developed while waiting for answers that seemed painfully slow in coming.
Growth rarely announces itself while it is happening.
It is usually recognized only when we pause long enough to look back.
That is why reflection is so important.
Not to live in the past.
But to appreciate what the past has produced within you.
Many people are stronger than they realize because strength has become so familiar they no longer recognize it.
They have survived disappointments that once seemed unbearable.
They have adapted to changes they never imagined facing.
They have carried responsibilities they once believed were beyond their capacity.
Yet because those victories happened one day at a time, they often overlook them.
Take a moment to consider the person you were five years ago.
What worried you then?
What seemed impossible?
What prayers have already been answered without you stopping to celebrate them?
What lessons have quietly become part of your character?
Those questions are not about nostalgia.
They are about perspective.
Because perspective reminds us that growth is often gradual, not dramatic.
The strongest oak tree did not become strong in a single season.
It grew ring by ring, year after year, through sunshine and storms alike.
The same is true of people.
Character is developed one decision at a time.
Wisdom is gained one experience at a time.
Hope is strengthened every time we choose to believe that today's difficulty is not the end of tomorrow's story.
Before you become discouraged by how far you still want to go, take a moment to appreciate how far you have already come.
Celebrate the quiet victories.
Honor the lessons that changed you.
Give thanks for the strength that was built when no one else was watching.
Because the person you are becoming is being shaped not only by the dreams that still lie ahead, but by every challenge you have already overcome.
Never underestimate the distance you have traveled simply because you are focused on the destination that still awaits you.
Sometimes the greatest encouragement for tomorrow is remembering what God has already brought you through today.
DrFaye, “The Minister of Marketplace Miracles”
Founder & CEO, A1 Business Experts LLC
Faith-Driven AI Strategist | Ordained Minister
https://a1businessexperts.com/
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