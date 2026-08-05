“Four Anchors In the Storm”
That’s what the ship’s crew threw out that night as they drew near to land:
Because it seemed clear that they were going to soon shipwreck near an unknown island (Acts 27:27-29a). And, after having thrown them out, they “wished for the day” (v.29b)—which meant they were longing for daylight (as we would also have done).
Yes, such was the situation for the Apostle Paul and 275 other persons aboard a cargo ship from Alexandria, Africa, headed to Rome. But, daylight only revealed the seriousness of their situation: which ultimately resulted in the ship being broken in half (vv.39-41).
But, thankfully—just as an angel of the Lord had promised Paul—not a single person drowned (vv.21-26, 42-44): which shows the faithfulness of God even when it seems all hope of survival was gone.
Two years earlier Jesus appeared to Paul and told him that he’d one day be His witness in Rome (Acts 23:11). So, it would seem the angel’s appearing to him that night aboard the ship after 14 days at sea was a reaffirmation of His Promise to him.
Regardless, their dire situation gave Paul a great opportunity to tell the others to “be of good cheer: for I believe God, that it shall be even as it was told to me” (27:22-25). And, God rewarded that Faith by saving everyone of them alive as He’d promised.
Most likely, none of us will ever find ourselves in a rickety, wooden boat being driven by hurricane-force winds like Paul did (vv.6-18). Neither will we know what it feels like to throw all the cargo and ship’s tackle overboard: causing us to seemingly lose all hope (vv.19-20).
But, we all go through our own “storms” in life where everything is turned upside down. What starts out as a beautiful, sunshiny day can soon turn into a “hanging on for dear life,” rollercoaster ride at sea: complete with howling winds, driving rain and towering, white-capping, angry waves.
It may be a bad doctor’s report. . .a hurricane or tornado. . .a raging forest fire or rampaging floodwaters; or, it could be a newborn baby succumbing to S.I.D.S. or someone who said “Till death we do part” walking out, leaving you with nothing.
Yes, storms come in many shapes, sizes and from many sources; however, in reality, they’re all the same: especially when we’re “reeling to-and-fro and staggering like a drunk sailor at sea who’s at his wit’s end” (Psalm 107:27).
Thankfully, the One Who can calm stormy seas comes to us and whispers, “Peace, be still. Don’t be afraid. I’m with you and will never leave you.”
And, that’s why we, too, can throw out Four Anchors in our storms until they pass by. What are they?
First, we can cast out the two Anchors of God’s Character and Conduct or His Person and Promises (Hebrews 11:6). These are also the “two unbreakable chains of the sure-and-steadfast Anchor of the Soul,” which help us to say “Steady as she goes” when darkness is all we see (Heb. 6:18-20).
Next, we can throw out the Anchor of God’s Faithfulness, which is the essence of Rock-solid Faith (Matthew 7:24-25; I Corinthians 10:13; Heb. 10:23). When we know “there’s no shadow of turning in Him,” i.e., He’s not going to be one way today and another way tomorrow, then we can experience His incomparable, indescribable Peace (John 14:1, 27; Philippians 4:7; Heb. 13:8; James 1:17).
Finally, we can cast out the Anchor of His Love: knowing it’s tethered to His Heart and held securely in His “Grip of Grace” (Isaiah 49:15-16; Jn. 10:28-30; Romans 8:31-39).
So, do not fear if you’re going through what seems to be the “Perfect Storm” right now: for the One with nail-scars in His Hands has promised to “never leave you or forsake you” (Mt. 28:20b; Heb. 13:5b).
Yes, trust in Him right now and entrust your life, family, finances, future, etc., into His loving Hands: because He is a “tear-catching, sparrow-watching, hair-counting God” Who loves you very, very much (Ps. 56:8, Mt. 6:26; 10:29-31).
Amen and amen. Thank You, Jesus.
(NOTE: If you’d like to contact Bro. Tom or receive his daily devotional, entitled “Morning Manna,” you can e-mail him at pressingon@hotmail.com).
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