UAM Pilots Groundbreaking Collegiate Academy, Free Associate Degrees for High School Students
MONTICELLO, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) is set to make history with the launch of its innovative UAM Collegiate Academy, which will be piloted in partnership with Drew Central High School. This initiative marks the first time in Arkansas that a four-year university has partnered with a public school district to offer high school students a no-cost pathway to earning an associate degree before graduation.
The UAM Collegiate Academy, which will begin in the fall 2026 semester, represents a bold reimagining of higher education and workforce preparation in the state. By enabling students to complete up to 60 hours of college credit during their high school years, the program empowers participants to earn a bachelor’s degree in as little as two years after high school, saving them time and money while accelerating their entry into professional careers.
“This is a soft introduction to the collegiate world for high school students,” said Dr. Peggy Doss, chancellor of UAM. “It allows them to engage in career exploration and university life while in a very safe and supported environment, maturing with guidance from both high school teachers and college professors. This program reimagines the timeframe and method to deliver college degrees to students, creating an incredible return on investment.”
A Unique Educational Partnership
The University of Arkansas Community College at Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) was the first in the state among two-year colleges to develop a collegiate academy and has operated the model since 2018. UAHT lent insight to UAM’s planning team during the development of its own program, allowing UAM to build the first version of the academy among four-year institutions in Arkansas.
The UAM Collegiate Academy uniquely enables students to transition seamlessly from earning an associate degree in high school to pursuing a bachelor’s degree at UAM with no transfer required. This goes beyond a concurrent enrollment program for high school students. It is a comprehensive partnership designed to strengthen educational opportunities and make college degrees more affordable for Arkansas students. The program features multiple tracks, allowing students to pursue associate degrees in one of seven pathways. All courses and support services are provided at no cost to students or their families.
“The UAM Collegiate Academy is truly innovative. No one in our state is doing anything like this, and we are so proud to partner with our hometown university to pilot this program in our own backyard,” said Nancy Chapman, superintendent of Drew Central School District. “It’s an incredible opportunity for our students to earn an associate degree for free from UAM. They have multiple degree options, and the dual support from UAM professors and Drew Central High School teachers will greatly increase our students’ odds of early college success and ensure they are ready to thrive independently in college after high school. As a district, we are proud to support this initiative as part of our ongoing commitment to investing in opportunities that help our students succeed.”
How the Collegiate Academy Works
Beginning this fall, qualifying Drew Central High School sophomores enrolled in the UAM Collegiate Academy will attend morning classes on UAM’s Monticello campus Monday through Friday. They will take two college courses in a classroom exclusively for high school students. Afterward, they will return to their high school for lunch and the remainder of the school day.
The UAM Collegiate Academy will be housed in the Memorial Classroom Building on UAM’s Monticello campus, with additional resources provided by the Center for Writing and Communication at UAM. Sarah Bloom, director of the center and associate professor of English at UAM, will serve as the academy’s director, ensuring that students have access to academic and personal support throughout their journey. The center will have dedicated space for academy students to study, complete assignments and utilize tutoring services outside of class time.
Drew Central High School teachers will offer additional support services throughout the week as the students complete their college course assignments.
Participants must meet all qualifications for the program, including minimum GPA and ACT scores. Students will take two college courses per semester their first year, enrolling in a common curriculum as sophomores, before branching out into their chosen associate degree tracks and taking four courses per semester as juniors and seniors. By the end of twelfth grade, participants will have completed their high school diploma and an associate degree, putting them on an accelerated path toward a bachelor’s degree and employment in their chosen profession.
Transforming the College Experience and the Workforce
Graduates of the UAM Collegiate Academy will not only receive a diploma of distinction — the highest diploma available to Arkansas high school students — but also qualify for the Governor’s Scholarship. That scholarship, worth $5,000 per year for four years, can be used to complete their bachelor’s degree and even support graduate studies.
“After high school graduation, we invite all these students to attend UAM for their bachelor’s degrees, where they will still be eligible for a wide range of funding, including first-time freshman institutional scholarships, private scholarships and financial aid,” Dr. Doss said.
By eliminating tuition barriers and building a seamless bridge from high school to college, the UAM Collegiate Academy stands to make a significant impact on Arkansas’ workforce. Early college graduates will be able to enter the workforce sooner, equipped with valuable skills and less student debt, strengthening the state’s economy and providing life-changing opportunities for young Arkansans.
As the first program of its kind among four-year universities in Arkansas, the UAM Collegiate Academy sets a new standard for educational innovation and collaboration. Following the pilot year with Drew Central, UAM intends to expand the program to additional school districts, opening doors for even more students to access affordable, accelerated pathways to higher education and successful careers.
For more information about the UAM Collegiate Academy, contact Academic Affairs at UAM at AcademicAffairs@uamont.edu or 870-460-1032.
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