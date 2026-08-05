Dawn’s Delights
It won’t be long now til school begins again. In fact when you are reading this column, the Open House will be today at 3 pm until 6:30 pm. Open House is a good time for you to meet your children’s teachers, start a line of communication with them to head off any issues that may come up after school begins. When my own kids were in school I always tried to keep the lines of communication open with the teachers and let them know if they had any issues to please call me and I gave them all my cell number. I don’t recall ever getting a phone call from any of them, lucky for my kiddos.
I think it is always important for parents to have good communications with their children’s teachers. That way kids know their parents care about their education and if the communication is good, they know they won’t get away with anything. No matter how good we think our kids are…sometimes we don’t know everything…I did NOT just admit that…
I don’t understand why school has to start back so early these days. I remember when I was in school it didn’t start til after Labor Day. We actually had a three month summer vacation from school. From the end of May, right before Memorial Day until the week of Labor Day, usually the Wednesday after Labor Day. Now kids get out late-May and have to be back the first part of August. About two and a half months. Of course, I know some schools are trying out year-round school. That makes me wonder…are we trying to make our kids grow up too fast. I tif some of the problems in society are just that? It seems like kids don’t have a childhood anymore. They are so busy with various school and after school activities, they don’t have time to just be kids. And they always have their heads in their devices, and that isn’t a good thing either. When will life be normal again? Probably never. That’s too bad.
Until next time…
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