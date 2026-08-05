Ask Dr Faye
Anonymous Question: DrFaye, my life looks good from the outside, but behind the scenes, I am struggling. How do I align what people see with what is really going on?
Answer: You are not alone. Many people appear strong publicly while privately feeling worn down. The goal is alignment, not appearance.
Check Your Core: Make sure your daily choices still agree with your values.
Simplify Your Systems: Remove commitments that drain you without producing meaningful results.
Build Real Support: Identify someone who can listen, pray, advise, or help without judging you.
Tell the Truth: You do not have to tell everyone, but you do need to be honest with someone you trust.
You can be respected and still need support. Authenticity does not weaken your life. It makes your life sustainable.
Transformation Thought: You do not have to keep performing strength when what you truly need is support.
Readers may submit anonymous questions at AskDrFaye.com.
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DrFaye
Pastor Coach™ | Author | Speaker | Host of Around Town with DrFaye
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