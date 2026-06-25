FLORA FAYE JORDAN COFFMAN SMITH
June 25, 2026
Flora Faye Jordan Coffman Smith of Stuttgart passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. Born February 20, 1947, in Bono, Arkansas, Faye was the daughter of Elvis Lee Jordan and Flora Mae Turner. She graduated from Brinkley High School in 1965. Faye was raised in the Baptist faith and walked with God all her days on this earth. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Elvis Brady Jordan; her sister, Lois Helline Wood; and her son, Donald Ray Coffman, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Sylvia Coffman Boyd (Steele); three grandsons, Cameron Boyd, Elliott Boyd, and Ethan Boyd; and one great-granddaughter, Millie Kay Boyd; a beloved niece and nephew; and a host of friends and extended family. Guestbook/obit/www.bobnealandsons.com
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