ROSETTA ANN VANHOUTEN
June 25, 2026
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Rosetta Ann VanHouten, who departed this life peacefully on June 18, 2026, at the age of 91. Rosetta was the heart of her family—a devoted mother, a proud and loving grandmother, and a faithful friend to so many. She had a remarkable ability to make everyone feel welcomed, loved, and valued. Whether through a warm meal, a listening ear, or a comforting hug, she gave of herself freely and never hesitated to put others before herself.
A devoted member of Hazen First United Methodist Church, Rosetta lived her life with unwavering faith, compassion, and service to others. Her faith guided the way she loved her family, cared for her friends, and treated everyone she met with kindness and grace.
After many years of dedicated service, Rosetta retired from the United States Postal Service, where she built lasting friendships and earned the respect of coworkers and customers alike through her strong work ethic and warm personality.
Outside of work, she enjoyed cheering on her favorite teams. She was an avid Arkansas Razorbacks and Dallas Cowboys fan.
Her greatest joy in life was her family. She cherished every moment spent with her children and grandchildren, celebrating life’s milestones both big and small. Her home was a place of laughter, love, and treasured memories that will live on for generations.
To her friends, Rosetta was a source of unwavering support, kindness, and encouragement. Her gentle spirit, generous heart, and infectious smile touched countless lives. She found happiness in the simple moments—sharing stories, enjoying time with loved ones, and creating lasting memories with those she held dear.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy VanHouten; her parents, Karl and Odessa Auersperg; and her sisters, Margaret Pich and Sandra “Cookie” Hoesch. She is survived by her children, Trudy Johnson, Rodney (Tammy) VanHouten, Travis (Shelley) VanHouten all of Hazen, and Darrell VanHouten of Maumelle; her sister, Freida; her grandchildren, Kim (Brian) Glaze, Karmen (Mitchell) Lawson, Clark (Rachel) VanHouten, Lexie (Trint) Gunnels, Chase Vanhouten, Braden (Jamie) VanHouten, Timothy VanHouten, Christian (Stephanie) VanHouten, Josh (Amy) VanHouten, and Paige (Heath) Hawkins; and a host of great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and many loving family members.
Visitation will be held Sunday, June 21, 2026 at Westbrook Funeral Home beginning at 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A celebration of Rosetta’s life will be held on Monday, June 22, 2026 at Hazen First United Methodist Church beginning at 10:00 A.M with interment to follow at The Hazen Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather to honor the beautiful life she lived and the lasting impact she made on everyone fortunate enough to know her.
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