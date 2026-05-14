RAI LYNN WATKINS
May 14, 2026
Rai Lynn Ruffin Watkins 63 of DeWitt, AR left this world on April 7th after a lengthy illness. Rai Lynn was born July 30, 1961. She was born to Raymond Ruffin (deceased) and Winona Ruffin of DeWitt. She is survived by 3 sons Allan Hubbard, Daniel Youngblood (Ashley), Carl Youngblood (Randi), and three step children, DJ Watkins of DeWitt, Shawn Watkins and Jerome McDonald.
She is survived by three sisters Kayleen Bell (Dean), Rixie Daugherty, and
Angelia Dupuy, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Rai was an avid employee of the DeWitt Postal Service for 15 years, she loved her job. Everyone loved her that knew her, she always gave of herself to her family and many friends.
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