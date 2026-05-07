MARY NELL NOBLE JOHNSON
May 07, 2026
Mary Nell Noble Johnson was born October 20, 1939, to Morris and Reba Johnson. Mary Nell graduated from St. Charles High School and then from Ouachita Baptist College. She put her education to use teaching children in Wilmot Arkansas and Hamburg Arkansas. She also worked for a time with the Arkansas Extension Service teaching Home Economics. She later taught in the prison system in Winslow, Arizona. Mary retired from teaching in March 2005; however, she continued to volunteer as a teacher in an adult literacy program.
After retiring Mary Nell returned “home” to DeWitt, Arkansas to be near her family and childhood friends. She lived in DeWitt until late 2019 when her son, Augustus “Gus” Johnson persuaded her to live closer to him and his family. She resided in West Monroe until her death on April 25, 2026, when she went to be with her Savior.
Mary Nell loved the outdoors. She especially loved riding horses and exploring trails near her home. While in Arizona, she enjoyed snow shoeing and cross-country skiing. After returning to DeWitt, Mary Nell became a Master Gardener. She loved to “putter” in the yard and share plants with friends and family.
Mary Nell is survived by her Son, Gus (Jennifer); Grandchildren, Julia Catherine Johnson and Taylor Johnson; Brother, James “Buddy” and sister-in-law Janice Noble; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Reba Noble; and sisters, Linda Davis and Mickey Brown.
Special thanks to Crystal, Christy, and the others at Amera Assisted Living, who showed great kindness and care to Mary Nell during her time there.
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